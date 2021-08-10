Cassper Nyovest dragged for making Mpura’s death about himself

Hip hop heavyweight Cassper Nyovest has been dragged by social media users who accused him of making the death of musician Mpura, about himself. Mpura and Killer Kau died in a car accident this week.

Amapiano musician Lady Du confirmed the death of the two stars via social media. The pair were on their way to a gig in Rustenberg. Many local artists took to social media to share tributes to Mpura and Killer Kau. Many also expressed their sadness and said their deaths were a huge loss to the music industry.

While Cassper might have had good intentions when he tweeted that it was a heavy day, it might have done him good to leave out the part in which he said the day was supposed to be a big one for him. “Today was supposed to be such a dope day for me. It turned into such a heavy day with the loss of such young talented gents. We shall resume tomorrow,” tweeted Cassper. Today was supposed to be such a dope day for me. It turned into such a heavy day with the loss of such young talented gents. We shall resume tomorrow. — Don Billiato (@casspernyovest) August 9, 2021 Many tweeps hit back at Cassper, asking the star why he had a habit of making everything about himself.

“Hope no one passes away tomorrow so you can brag appropriately,” said one user in response to Cassper’s tweet. Another user also replied saying: “Just sad that you didn't get along with one of them … ” The “Monate Mpolaye” hitmaker responded saying he and Mpura talked through their differences.