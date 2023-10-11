Cassper Nyovest encourages artists to avoid living in the ‘bubble’ of X

Rapper Cassper Nyovest has notably kept a low-profile on Twitter (recently rebranded to X) over the past few months. Lately Nyovest, who’s known for his often polarising remarks and antics on the app, has instead been focused almost solely on promoting his music.

A post from him Tuesday night on the app seems to indicate that this new direction has been intentional as he seeks to shift out of the bubble of the social media app. “Dear artist, listen to me. I kid you not , twitter is not a real place, It’s a bubble,” he tweeted. “Get out there and live your life. Build a real life for yourself that you don’t have to escape to feel any kind of euphoria.”

Dear artist, listen to me. I kid you not , twitter is not a real place, It’s a bubble. Get out there and live your live. Build a real life for yourself that you don’t have to escape to feel any kind of euphoria. — Don Billiato (@casspernyovest) October 10, 2023 He then went on to share some images of himself, his manager Tlee and music executive Sipho Dlamini on a yacht in Dubai.

“In Dubai, having big meetings on a yacht over 15 year old Cigars. It’s not the same,” he wrote. In Dubai, having big meetings on a yatch over 15 year old Cigars. It’s not the same. pic.twitter.com/JSETupV9zH — Don Billiato (@casspernyovest) October 10, 2023

The 32-year-old recently dropped his 7th studio album ‘Solomon’ amidst his ongoing African Throne tour with Nasty C. “I’m in a different head space and I hope it inspires people to find themselves, be more true to who they are and have fun,” he said of the new album. “I had a good time creating this work, I wasn’t fixated on selling platinum or gold but to express myself, celebrate, grieve, feel and just be myself and I think I have achieved it with this work.”