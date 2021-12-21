Cassper Nyovest fires back at claims that he doesn't own his new McLaren

Despite the incredibly successful year he's been having, Cassper Nyovest can't quite seem to shake off the naysayers. Last week was a huge week for the “Siyathandana” hitmaker as he hosted a celebrity-heavy gathering at his mansion to celebrate his birthday and the launch of his new tequila, Billiato.

He also bought himself a new McLaren valued in the region of R5 million. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Refiloe Phoolo 🇿🇦 (@casspernyovest) That didn't stop infamous internet troll Nota Baloyi, who is rapper Kwesta's former manager, from chiming in and criticising the rapper for apparently lying about buying cars that were, in fact, not really his.

Nota joined the “Everything SA Music” podcast to claim that the McLaren wasn't actually really Cassper's but was given to him to use for a short period of time by Daytona CEO Justin Divaris. "Nota reveals that Cassper Nyovest didn't buy McLaren, apparently, that dealership has been working with the likes of Black Coffee and Euphonik. “The Car given to Cassper he is actually promoting it, which is the exact thing he did with Samsung."

The Car given to Cassper he is actually promoting it, which is the exact thing he did with Samsung. — Slaughter. (@BafanaSurprise) December 18, 2021 Nota went on to claim in a separate interview that Cassper's manager Tlee had called him and threatened him if he didn't retract his allegation, to which he refused. Social media has been abuzz since, with fans and critics alike debating whether the new McLaren, and indeed, his other luxury cars, which include a Bentley and Rolls Royce, were indeed really his. The rapper hasn't taken kindly to all this chatter and has been sounding off to critics for the past few days. This morning, he said he wasn't going to work so hard just to allow critics to claim he is an influencer.

"...This is No promo big dawg. I'm not gonna work so hard, spend so much money on a car only for the streets to think I am driving it for a few days and taking it back. Bare ke influencer??? Hahaha Ketlo Posta Everyday!!!! They must know!!! Ke berekile ka thata!!!" You're right but this is No promo big dawg. I'm not gonna work so hard, spend so much money on a car only for the streets to think I am driving it for a few days and taking it back. Bare ke influencer??? Hahaha Ketlo Posta Everyday!!!! They must know!!! Ke berekile ka thata!!! https://t.co/3APD3K9zbJ — Don Billiato (@casspernyovest) December 21, 2021 On Wednesday, Cassper Nyovest is set to fight YouTuber Slik Talk in a boxing match billed as “Fame vs Clout”. However, on Tuesday Cassper said he doubts Slik Talk will actually show up for the fight.