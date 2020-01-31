Cassper Nyovest. Picture: Instagram
Local rapper Cassper Nyovest got dragged on Twitter after he posted a picture of his outfit for Somizi and Mohale's white wedding.

Dubbed the first gay South African celebrity wedding spectacular, Somizi and Mohale's wedding attendees were some of the crème de la crème of Mzansi's A-listers. 

And as part of being one of the lucky few that scored an invite, the newlyweds requested that all the guests wear all white and red bottoms (Christian Louboutin shoes) for the wedding. 

However, Mufasa ignored the request that most of the guests adhered to and wore a grey jacket, grey shoes, black pants and a black shirt. 
Tweeps weren't happy about this with many saying that they would not let him enter the venue if it was their wedding. 

"Somizi & Mohale: The Union", the latest Showmax Original is set to premiere on February 24. 