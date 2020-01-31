Cassper Nyovest gets dragged for grey outfit at 'Somhale White Wedding'









Cassper Nyovest. Picture: Instagram Local rapper Cassper Nyovest got dragged on Twitter after he posted a picture of his outfit for Somizi and Mohale's white wedding.

Dubbed the first gay South African celebrity wedding spectacular, Somizi and Mohale's wedding attendees were some of the crème de la crème of Mzansi's A-listers.

And as part of being one of the lucky few that scored an invite, the newlyweds requested that all the guests wear all white and red bottoms (Christian Louboutin shoes) for the wedding.





However, Mufasa ignored the request that most of the guests adhered to and wore a grey jacket, grey shoes, black pants and a black shirt.

Tweeps weren't happy about this with many saying that they would not let him enter the venue if it was their wedding.

Cassper is really disrespectful. — Setlogolo sa Mohlabaneng (@MOWGALE) January 30, 2020

Lol! You’ll never get past the gate at my event. Go home and change or just stay there https://t.co/8zmi5wW06t — Uncle Afro (@Afro_M) January 30, 2020

you’re not entering the venue if you do this at my wedding.



thanks. https://t.co/mUfPqIFijs — rara (@Rato_K) January 30, 2020

Cassper is so disrespectful. They should have kicked him out. https://t.co/hrtKritCMW — Ngoako Lerato Mannya (@LeratoMannya) January 30, 2020