Cassper Nyovest gets dragged for grey outfit at 'Somhale White Wedding'
Occasion : #SomhaleUnion Title : Favorite nephew who is always late Mood: Didnt get the all white memo so Uncle Somgaga is gonna kill me mara se fikile. Catch all the drama on exclusively on @showmaxonline on 24 February.
Cassper is really disrespectful.— Setlogolo sa Mohlabaneng (@MOWGALE) January 30, 2020
Lol! You’ll never get past the gate at my event. Go home and change or just stay there https://t.co/8zmi5wW06t— Uncle Afro (@Afro_M) January 30, 2020
you’re not entering the venue if you do this at my wedding.— rara (@Rato_K) January 30, 2020
thanks. https://t.co/mUfPqIFijs
Cassper is so disrespectful. They should have kicked him out. https://t.co/hrtKritCMW— Ngoako Lerato Mannya (@LeratoMannya) January 30, 2020