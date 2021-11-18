Cassper Nyovest hits back at Slik Talk, says online haters are big fans in real life

After YouTube troll Slik Talk posted a scathing video criticising Cassper Nyovest on Wednesday, the "Siyathandana" rapper has taken to Twitter to respond to his critics. "I get sidetracked sometimes and forget the bigger picture," Nyovest started. "I'm in it for the long game.

“Let's see where everyone ends up. Life has a way of putting everything in clear perspective." He later appeared to subtweet Slik Talk, referring to him as "Akademics light" - a reference to popular and controversial American YouTuber DJ Akademics who's made a career as a quarrelsome music critic. "It's Billiato and it's Billiato for a reason. I'm working my way to my first Billion.

“When I hit a billion, you and Akademiks light will still be making memes while we making millions. “Don't let the lil social media clout fool you, you are stationary in real life. Lol sad boys!" It's Billiato and it's Billiato for a reason. I'm working my way to my first Billion. When I hit a billion,you and Akademiks light will still be making memes while we making millions. Don't let the lil social media clout fool you, you are stationary in real life. Lol sad boys!!! https://t.co/zcgeJm1nZX — Don Billiato (@casspernyovest) November 17, 2021 He later responded to a fan who remarked on the disrespect he's been getting, claiming people only hate him on social media to get attention.

"It's only on social media... They know they get their most likes and interaction when they use my name. In real life, it's all love , they are all big fans. They would take pictures if we were in the same room." "You got me f**ked up if think I'm not gonna hype myself when n****s is tryna disrespect my name. “Not me, aneva Boyz. Ima let you know, from the gate. I am not the one!!! I am Cassper Nyovest!!! No small business!!!