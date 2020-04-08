EntertainmentCelebrity NewsLocal
Cassper Nyovest. Picture: Instagram

Cassper Nyovest ‘hurt’ by current state of home town

Local rapper Cassper Nyovest was shared how hurt he felt with the current state of his home city, Mahikeng on Monday.

On Sunday, Twitter user @kay_mahapa shared that Mahikeng's current state isn't good and said: "Mahikeng looks like one of those towns where the entire place is powered by a generator."

Responding to this post the "Move For Me" rapper said, "This hurts to admit bit it's also not our fault doe. The people who ruined Mafikeng know themselves. Looted the whole bank account. Savings & all. It hurts to go home now cause that place was beautiful. Now all you hear is stories of how beautiful things used to be. Sad sad stuff."

His fans seemed to agree with the award-winning rapper's sentiments and shared their thoughts. 

Last year, the "Doc Shebeleza" rapper brought his "Fill Up" stadium series to his home province, the North West, where he held his sold out concert in Royal Bafokeng Stadium near Rustenburg. 

Marking it the first time in five years Mufusa performed in his home province, the "Good For That" rapper shared the stage with Shekhinah, Emtee, Black Motion, Major Leagues DJs, Nadia Nakai and many other artists. 

Cassper Nyovest

