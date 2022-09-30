Cassper Nyovest: ‘I didn’t throw the match’

“Doc Shebeleza” hitmaker Cassper Nyovest insists that he did not “throw” his last “Celeb City” boxing exhibition fight to actor and musician Anga “NaakMusiq” Makubalo. The rapper took to Twitter to put the rumours to bed ahead of his upcoming match with Priddy Ugly.

Story continues below Advertisement

He wrote: “I keep hearing this a lot. People think I got paid from the result of my last fight. I didn’t throw the match.” Adding that he wouldn’t have been so “pissed off”, if he had. “If I threw the match with Naak then I wouldn’t be so pissed off at what happened that night with judges and ref.”

However the multi-talented star confirmed that he is ready to “win” his upcoming boxing match, which is set to take place at Sun City this weekend. “I’m not losing this fight on Saturday doe. I’m ready,” he ended. I keep hearing this a lot. People think I got paid from the result of my last fight. I didn’t throw the match. If I threw the match with Naak then I wouldn’t be so pissed off at what happened that night with judges and ref. I’m not losing this fight on Saturday doe. I’m ready https://t.co/v94T8kEYQc — Don Billiato (@casspernyovest) September 29, 2022 The tweet came as a response to a follower asking Nyovest how much the sponsors were paying him to “throw” this match.

Story continues below Advertisement

Twitter user @lebz_manopoz posed the questions, “Hmm, how much are they paying you to throw the match🤔...so that bookies make money off of you🤷🏽‍♀️.“ Hmm, how much are they paying you to throw the match🤔...so that bookies make money off of you🤷🏽‍♀️ — Neo, the one... (@lebz_manopoz) September 29, 2022 And tweeps took to Nyovest’s comment section to give him some sound advice before the upcoming match. @Daizel31286929 wrote: “Don't fight with anger thinking of losing..it happens to all the boxers, you will get tired and fast then you'll lose focus!!”

Story continues below Advertisement

Don't fight with anger thinking of losing..it happens to all the boxers, you will get tired and fast then you'll lose focus!! — Daizel Mmotong (@Daizel31286929) September 29, 2022 The build-up to the event starts on Friday, September 30. The “Celeb City” boxing exhibition fight is part of a weekend-long event that includes musical performances by Kamo Mphela, Blxckie and Pabi Cooper. Nyovest and Priddy Ugly will then enter the ring in what is expected to be a thrilling five rounds of boxing.

Story continues below Advertisement