Cassper Nyovest: 'I have 24 cases of Ciroc in my house'
Cassper Nyovest took to Twitter to let his fans and followers know that he has 12 cases of CÎROC vodka stored at his home.
And sarcastically said that he wants "no new friends".
The "Amademoni" hitmaker tweeted this after President Cyril Ramaphosa announced the immediate suspension of alcohol on Sunday, July 12, due to the rising numbers in coronavirus cases.
In the tweet he said: "I have 24 Cases of Ciroc in my house. A box holds 12 bottles by the way so do the Math!!! 12 X 24!!! My favourite song currently is "No new Friends" by Drake and his new friends. Leave me alone BUCKO!!! #cyrilramaphosa #AD".
I have 24 Cases of Ciroc in my house. A box holds 12 bottles by the way so do the Math!!! 12 X 24!!! My favourite song currently is "No new Friends" by Drake and his new friends. Leave me alone BUCKO!!! #cyrilramaphosa #AD 🔞
In the mentions, his fans and followers were not impressed with the rapper revealing this kind of information, saying that he is inviting unnecessary attention and that thieves might break into his home and steal his alcohol. While others set out to become his best friend in hopes he will share.
