Cassper Nyovest: 'I have 24 cases of Ciroc in my house'

Cassper Nyovest took to Twitter to let his fans and followers know that he has 12 cases of CÎROC vodka stored at his home.

And sarcastically said that he wants "no new friends".

The "Amademoni" hitmaker tweeted this after President Cyril Ramaphosa announced the immediate suspension of alcohol on Sunday, July 12, due to the rising numbers in coronavirus cases.

In the tweet he said: "I have 24 Cases of Ciroc in my house. A box holds 12 bottles by the way so do the Math!!! 12 X 24!!! My favourite song currently is "No new Friends" by Drake and his new friends. Leave me alone BUCKO!!! #cyrilramaphosa #AD".