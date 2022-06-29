Cassper Nyovest: ‘I’ll be a billionaire before 40’

South African musician and entrepreneur Cassper Nyovest has his sights set on becoming a billionaire, and according to his recent tweet, it’s not a far-fetched dream. The “Siyathandana” hitmaker wrote on Twitter: “Just had such a dope meeting today. Feels good when your hard work starts showing fruit. Billionaire in the making!!!”

Just had such a dope meeting today. Feels good when your hard work starts showing fruit. Billionaire in the making!!! — Don Billiato (@casspernyovest) June 28, 2022 His follow-up tweet read: “My initial plan was to be a billionaire in 10 years. Today made me believe I will reach my goal sooner. I'll be a billionaire before 40. God engineering!!!!!” My initial plan was to be a billionaire in 10 years. Today made me believe i will reach my goal sooner. I'll be a billionaire before 40. God engineering!!!!! — Don Billiato (@casspernyovest) June 28, 2022 Nyovest has never been one to shy away from letting people know how successful he has become, showing off his wealth with his huge mansion and fleet of expensive cars, including a McLaren, a Mercedes-Benz V-Class and a Mercedes-Benz GLE. Nyovest went from being a successful rapper, who made history with his “Fill up the Dome” concert, to making great strides in the business world.

The all-rounder has become a legend in marketing his own brands, as proven by his booming music career, record label Family Tree Records, apparel brand Root of Fame, alcohol brand Billiato and Drip Footwear sneaker range. He's also found a way to turn his interest in boxing into a lucrative enterprise through his partnership with Celeb City. Now it seems like Nyovest might have other deals up his sleeve and his fans are ready to cheer him on right to the top.

“One thing about you it will happen😂😂😂😂 ba zo khala because God is FOR you!” commented @BMKekana. One thing about you it will happen😂😂😂😂 ba zo khala because God is FOR you! — Boitshepo (@BMKekana) June 28, 2022 @LugongoloOdwa wrote: “If there's one person that can do it in Mzansi it's u Grootman … I always trust u when u put ur mind into something.” If there's one person that can do it in Mzantsi it's u Grootman.....I always trust u when u put ur mind into something — Odwa Lugongolo (@LugongoloOdwa) June 28, 2022 @Lago_Zakes tweeted: “God is really blessing you bro and most definitely you will be in top 10 richest people in SA … A Luta Continua 🤜🏿🤜🏿🤜🏿.”

