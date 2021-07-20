Cassper Nyovest: 'I'm not a follower, I'm a trendsetter'

Local rapper Cassper Nyovest took to social media to respond to a host of friends and fans who’ve been asking him how he manages to turn negative energy into success and is able to push his products with so much confidence and hype. Without any hesitation, the rapper said that, over the years, he has noticed that people don’t really know what they want and they would rather follow a trend than be a trendsetter.

“This is what I’ve noticed. People don’t know what they want. “We live in a world of followers, the most popular thing in the world right now is social media and what is the currency? Followers. “So anything that is popular right now that is pushed on social media is just pushed to the mentality of following,” said Nyovest.

He continued to say that if something is sold on social media and the first 10 people say “it’s wack”, then the next ten people who see it are going to follow the same trend. “Nobody wants to be different, nobody wants to be bold. The difference is – I am not a follower, I’m a trendsetter, I set trends and that is why everything that I have touched turns to gold. “I don’t have a failed project to my name because I believe in myself and everything that I do, and I make sure that everything I come out with is well researched, it’s a good product – and I know that I can sell it,” he said.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Refiloe Phoolo 🇿🇦 (@casspernyovest) Grateful for the advice, fans commented on the video that was viewed over 273 000 times. “This really helped me 👏thank you,” said Boitumelo_myroots. Itseg0 said: “Facts! Many have a herd mentality. Some people don’t know why they were looting, following the people who want to turn this country into a banana republic, as many politicians say. 💯🔥🔥”.