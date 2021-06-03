Cassper Nyovest injured while sparring

Local rapper Cassper Nyovest is taking his boxing training seriously and injured himself during a sparring session.

The “Destiny” rapper has been planning a celebrity boxing match for over a year now.

Although at first it was going to be with his arch-rival AKA, Cassper is considering any other male celebrity that would like to get into the ring with him.

The “Move For Me” hitmaker has been prepping to duke it out, posting videos of himself training on Instagram.

Taking to Twitter on Wednesday, Cassper shared that during a recent sparring session he injured himself but also took the opportunity to take a jab, most likely at Prince Kaybee.

He said: “Got hurt sparring today. Boxing is not play-play. Now and then you’ll get a harsh reminder.

“Wonder how long it’ll take to recover so I can get back while we waiting for that clown to step up to the challenge.

“Loud Mouf with no action. Phone full of memes, empty heart.”

Last week, the “Monate Mpolaye” rapper decided to reignite his beef with award-winning DJ and music producer Prince Kaybee.

The next chapter in their book of beef started when, out of nowhere, Cassper took to Twitter to say that celebrity boxing needed to be brought to Africa because he felt it would as successful as it is in the US.

“Celebrity boxing is sooo big in the States, I think we could make decent money in Africa with it too. It could also boost boxing on the continent. Who do you think would make a great boxing fight?” asked Nyovest.

He followed up his tweet by saying that he saw how people wanted him to fight Kaybee.

“I been tweeting about #CelebrityBoxing since last night and the fights people would want to see.

“A lot of people are saying me and Princess Kaybee.

“I know he likes talking big s*** but I don’t think he has the guts to get in the ring with me. If he is game, I’m definitely game”, tweeted Cassper.

Cassper’s tweets caught the attention of Kaybee, who said he was more than happy to meet Cassper in the ring, considering they had actual issues to iron, or in this case, punch out.

“Lol ehhh you unblocked me? I have beeeeeeen wanting to f*** you up, like kgale keo kgalla hlem. Thank God!” responded Kaybee.

Cassper hit back, saying a date should be set.

“Let's goooooooooo!!!!!! I know you been wanting my attention, you have it now … Let's pick a date and run it!!! My people will call yours and we pick a date,” said Cassper.

Kaybee made it clear to Cassper that he has never wanted his attention, just his jawline.