Cassper Nyovest is getting his body ready for his upcoming boxing bonanza

Local rapper Cassper Nyovest is kicking his exercise regimen into high gear for his upcoming boxing match with NaakMusiq. Taking to Twitter, the “Destiny” rapper shared a clip of him exercising with a skipping rope, running on a treadmill and practising his boxing jabs.

Caption the post: “Time to cut weight!!!! 6 weeks till my fight and I'm gonna put on a show for yall!!!! “I promise you!!! #NaakHimOut #CelebCity #casspervsnaakmusiq #BilliatoATasteOfWealth #HardWork #NoPainNoGain Time to cut weight!!!! 6 weeks till my fight and I'm gonna put on a show for yall!!!! I promise you!!! #NaakHimOut #CelebCity #casspervsnaakmusiq #BilliatoATasteOfWealth #HardWork #NoPainNoGain pic.twitter.com/XAfrhNoY6t — Don Billiato (@casspernyovest) February 21, 2022 The match is expected to be a star-studded event that promises to be filled with entertainment.

The boxing match will take place in Sun City on April 9. It will be a weekend affair with activities starting from Friday. Earlier this month, Cassper took to Twitter and explained that the tickets for the match come with accommodation and access to the events taking place on the weekend. The rapper’s post also served as a warning for fans so that they would avoid getting scammed.

“All the tickets for the boxing fight have been paired with accommodation and all access to all the events from Friday till Sunday. I hope nobody is tricked into buying a ticket alone cause that's not available,” he said. The ticket package gains a person entry to the match, without a package you won’t be allowed in. “If you buy the package, you have access to all 5 events with each packaged ticket. All our event venues will only allow packaged tickets not necessarily all hotel guests. Please make sure you buy the right ticket.