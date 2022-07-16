Shop @ LootPersonal FinanceIsolezweDaily VoiceIOL Property
Cassper Nyovest is in his feels, again

Cassper Nyovest. Picture: Instagram

Published 2h ago

Rapper Cassper Nyovest’s rise to fame and fortune has been quite the journey to watch.

He has turned from just a local rapper into a multi-million rand business mogul with his hands dipped in various pots including footware and alcohol.

And while his international following is not that large right now, the rapper once said that he is working on it and one day he will get there.

The “Siyathandana” hitmaker took to Twitter to share how proud he is of himself.

Sharing a few picture, he wrote, “Proud of the man I became.“

His fans took to the comments to second his tweet.

“One of the greatest ever from Africa,” wrote @cross60official.

“I'm proud also my person😍😭,” wrote @Elizabe19741304.

Of late, Nyovest has really been feeling himself, taking to the social media platform to share just how successful he has become.

In a recent tweet he even shared a video of his multi-million rand upper-class estate somewhere in Midrand and his fleet of expensive cars.

He tweeted, “It’s God’s work for me #BilliatoATasteOfWealth”

While some tweeps felt like his tweets are full of ego, others supported it.

This week, Nyovest has one more achievement to be proud of.

His talk show “The Braai Show with Cassper Nyovest”, which was previously hosted by Nyovest’s arch enemy rapper, AKA, bagged a nomination at the 2022 Film and Television Awards under the category Best Variety Show.

Nyovest’s show will be going up against “After The Vows“ and ”Expresso Morning Show“ in the same category.

