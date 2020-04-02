Cassper Nyovest is scared thieves will copy Covid-19 screening trunks





President Cyril Ramaphosa announced this week that field workers would visit homes to screen people as part of the efforts to curb the spread of the virus. Those who present symptoms of the illness would be referred to local or mobile clinics for testing.

The initiative was officially launched on Wednesday by Health minister Zweli Mkhize.





The "Good For That" hitmaker was among those who praised the initiative, but urged the government to make sure the army or police accompany the field workers during tests.

He said that this was not only to protect the workers but also to prevent house break-ins.

“Great job Dr, mara eish! Can these buses be accompanied by cops or soldiers because thieves don't rest. It's only a matter of time before they wrap their cars and use them for house break-ins,” the rapper said.

Great job Dr mara eish, Can these busses be accompanied by cops or soldiers cause thieves don't rest. It's only a matter of time before they wrap their cars and use them for house breakings. https://t.co/zCFqvNyXg3 — R.M Phoolo (@casspernyovest) April 1, 2020

Hope u didnt just give them ideas of crime😥 — #ARK💞 (@ThembaBudulwayo) April 1, 2020

Why you giving thieves ideas now!! pic.twitter.com/6Rbk4A3aQy — BottlezZ329 (@BZ329) April 1, 2020

The "Move For Me" star said that criminals could take advantage of the initiative and use it to rob people.Many of his followers agreed with him and said he had a valid point while others said he was giving criminals ideas.