Cassper Nyovest left heartbroken by DJ Sumbody’s death

The death of DJ Sumbody has left many in the Mzansi entertainment industry heartbroken as they try to make sense of his tragic death. One person, who is taking the loss quite hard is the music producer's friend, award-winning rapper Cassper Nyovest.

The Ayepyep lifestyle founder was shot dead in the early hours of Sunday. Nyovest has been candid with his followers about his emotional well-being following his former music collaborator's passing. He posted a video clip of DJ Sumbody from the Billato TV commercial and in his caption he revealed that the DJ broke his heart with his passing.

He wrote: “My beautiful brother, Ntja ya Kota!!! You broke my heart. I won't lie, ha ke shapo. You had big plans!!!" View this post on Instagram A post shared by Refiloe Phoolo 🇿🇦 (@casspernyovest) In a second post, Nyovest expanded on just how deep the loss was for him. "Sometimes you called me Diddy, sometimes you called me Kanye, I still don’t know (which) one I prefer but I know one thing for sure the bond we shared was special.

“You were ALWAYS there for me and I was ALWAYS there for you. I can't take the pain and I pray for healing, acceptance and understanding. Pelo yaka e botloko SumB. ANEVA JO!" View this post on Instagram A post shared by Refiloe Phoolo 🇿🇦 (@casspernyovest) The musician's family on Tuesday shared the details for the memorial and funeral, which will be held later this week. His memorial will be held at a yet to be shared venue on Wednesday, November 23, with the theme being all white. His funeral will be held on Saturday, November 26, at Ga-Masemola, Apel Fourways Cross.