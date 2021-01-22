Cassper Nyovest: 'Making music is therapeutic'
Rapper Cassper Nyovest took to social media to explain to his fans making music was therapeutic for him, especially in a time when artists can’t perform live for their fans.
The “Nokuthula” hitmaker replied to a fan’s tweet, after he was asked whether he would ever do more than one project a year.
Nyovest responded: “Yeah I can do that. Especially now with everything being and E.P. I'm definitely gonna put our multiple projects in a year.
“It also makes sense to me cause I dabble with a lot of sounds. Amapiano, Hip Hop, Afrobeats, Kwaito, Reggae, Jazz , Rnb , Soul etc. I touch everything“.
Some of his fans suggested he put a halt to his music because people were still enjoying his latest album “Any Minute Now”.
The rapper responded: “Me releasing new projects doesn't delete any other projects.
“You can enjoy it anytime you want. Doesn't mean I should limit myself. In a time when artists can't perform, making music is therapeutic.
“Why not share the music if you want to?”.
“Any Minute Now” is a 21-track tribute album dedicated to his son.
It features the crème de la crème of local and international artists, the likes of popular Motswako group, Morafe (Khuli Chana, Tuks Senganga, Mo’Molemi and Towdee Mac), award-winning Afro-pop singer Samthing Soweto, internationally recognised vocalist Busiswa, American rapper Boogie and the first lady of Family Tree, hip hop performer Nadia Nakai.