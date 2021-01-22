Cassper Nyovest: 'Making music is therapeutic'

Rapper Cassper Nyovest took to social media to explain to his fans making music was therapeutic for him, especially in a time when artists can’t perform live for their fans.

The “Nokuthula” hitmaker replied to a fan’s tweet, after he was asked whether he would ever do more than one project a year.

Nyovest responded: “Yeah I can do that. Especially now with everything being and E.P. I'm definitely gonna put our multiple projects in a year.

“It also makes sense to me cause I dabble with a lot of sounds. Amapiano, Hip Hop, Afrobeats, Kwaito, Reggae, Jazz , Rnb , Soul etc. I touch everything“.

Some of his fans suggested he put a halt to his music because people were still enjoying his latest album “Any Minute Now”.