Cassper Nyovest: 'Nadia Nakai shoulda been nominated'

The South African Music Awards 26(SAMAs26) nomination list was revealed on Wednesday and rapper Cassper Nyovest is not impressed. Nyovest took to Twitter to give his two cents worth on who he felt should have made the nomination list for "Best Hip Hop Album". In the tweet he said: "Nadia Nakai shoulda been nominated for Best Hip Hop album at the Samas. I don't know if it's cause she a female or what but she dropped a great body of work and looking at the albums that made it, she atleast deserved a nomination. My 2 cents," it read.

Nadia Nakai shoulda been nominated for Best Hip Hop album at the Samas. I don't know if it's cause she a female or what but she dropped a great body of work and looking at the albums that made it, she atleast deserved a nomination. My 2 cents. — R.M Phoolo (@casspernyovest) July 16, 2020

This year's nominations for Best Hip Hop Album went to YoungstaCPT for "3T", Yanga Chief for "Becoming a Pop Star", DJ Sliqe for "Injayam Vol.2", KO for "PTYunLTD" and Big Zulu for "Ungqongqoshe Wongqongqoshe".

The "Naaa Meaan" rapper did not receive any nomination this year even though Nyovest thinks she "dropped a great body of work". Nyovest was probably referring to Nakai's album "Naked Nadia" and her recent single "All You Do Is Talk".

Even though Nakai is signed to Nyovest's record label, "Family Tree Records", not all of his fans and followers agreed with him taking Bragga's side.

Here's a few comments:

Heeh ndoda which one should be replaced by Nadia Naked?. Nadia Nakai album is good, you can take a ride with it, its not just a compilation of songs its a nice body of work. But all the albums nominated here were musically and Rap/Hiphop wise better than Nadia Naked. BIG FACTS pic.twitter.com/ttlQ1kKKZA — BLACK LIVES MATTER 🇿🇦 (@Siyanda_Ceee) July 16, 2020

"Because she's a female" I see what you trying to do. But anyway this is hip-hop cassper it's compatitive, it's not about male or female it's about being number 1, we judge you based on what you do. Not about which gender u are. — T-BOSE. 🌠🌠🌠 (@Thabisokale3) July 16, 2020

I don't know Nadia Nakai's album

Family tree failed to push it. — The Don🗯 (@sbugraphix) July 16, 2020