EntertainmentCelebrity NewsLocal
Cassper Nyovest and Nadia Nakai. Picture: Instagram
Cassper Nyovest and Nadia Nakai. Picture: Instagram

Cassper Nyovest: 'Nadia Nakai shoulda been nominated'

By Entertainment Reporter Time of article published 1h ago

Share this article:

The South African Music Awards 26(SAMAs26) nomination list was revealed on Wednesday and rapper Cassper Nyovest is not impressed.

Nyovest took to Twitter to give his two cents worth on who he felt should have made the nomination list for "Best Hip Hop Album". 

In the tweet he said: "Nadia Nakai shoulda been nominated for Best Hip Hop album at the Samas. I don't know if it's cause she a female or what but she dropped a great body of work and looking at the albums that made it, she atleast deserved a nomination. My 2 cents," it read. 

This year's nominations for Best Hip Hop Album went to YoungstaCPT for "3T", Yanga Chief for "Becoming a Pop Star", DJ Sliqe for "Injayam Vol.2", KO for "PTYunLTD" and Big Zulu for "Ungqongqoshe Wongqongqoshe". 

The "Naaa Meaan" rapper did not receive any nomination this year even though Nyovest thinks she "dropped a great body of work". Nyovest was probably referring to Nakai's album "Naked Nadia" and her recent single "All You Do Is Talk". 

Even though Nakai is signed to Nyovest's record label, "Family Tree Records", not all of his fans and followers agreed with him taking Bragga's side. 

Here's a few comments: 

Cassper NyovestSAMAs

Share this article:

Related Articles