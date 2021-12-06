Cassper Nyovest on his beef with Emtee: Egos and ill advice will destroy things

Many Mzansi hip hop fans have been manifesting a collaboration between award-winning artists Emtee and Cassper Nyovest. Both Emtee and Cassper have collaborated with some of the hottest SA acts, yet their paths have not yet crossed, musically.

However, at one point in time it almost happened. Emtee and Cassper were supposed to link up in the studio, but the “Johustleburg“ rapper failed to make it to the studio. In response to a fan, Cassper dispelled the misconception that people seem to have of him, and why the collaboration never made it.

Mufasa began by making his feelings towards Emtee known and explained why he wanted to help the talented artist. "I loved Emtee," said Cassper. I really wanted to work with him and I wanted to help him build back up again cause I think he is immensely talented."

Cassper wanted to help Emtee build back up again because the rapper did experience a tough time following his Ambitiouz Entertainment exit. The "Baby Girl" rapper's words now have some people remarking that this is probably why African Trap Movement producer Ruff was hesitant for the two to work together. "The biggest problem with guy is "he's gonna claim the he helped emtee to bounce back kanti emtee is already doing his own shit without anyone's help," said Ruff.

Cassper also seemed to touch on the "ill advice" he thinks Emtee got that stopped the collaboration from happening. "I think someone got in his ear and said dumb shit to him and we never got to build," said Cassper. I loved Emtee. I really wanted to work with him and I wanted to help him build back up again cause I think he is immensely talented. I think someone got in his ear and said dumb shit to him and we never got to build. Egos and ill advice will destroy things before they even form. https://t.co/h4VodFAkok — Don Billiato (@casspernyovest) December 5, 2021 According to the rapper the idea of the collaboration was destroyed even before it could even come to fruition.

“Egos and ill advice will destroy things before they even form,” he added. "I was kind of paranoid really because hey, I don't know what to expect from this guy, right. I'm going into his territory now. It's funny because I was on my way there and Ruff called me, like bro you sure?

"I didn't go on the day I was supposed to, I turned back straight up," The Manado hitmaker said. Cassper was certainly touched by Emtee not making it to the studio, he even remarked this on his interview on Behind The Story on BET Africa. “Even with Emtee we were supposed to go to studio, he switched off his phone. I’m feeling like yoh, this guy’s phone is off. Like I was so excited to be in the studio with him, and I’m like… he mized me and not only them there’s a lot of people who mize me.” Cassper shared.