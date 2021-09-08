Cassper Nyovest on 'The Braai Show': AKA is not my boss

Despite the ongoing legal battle between rapper AKA and production company Cake Media, “The Braai Show With Cassper Nyovest” is finally hitting the small screens this Wednesday evening. Taking to Twitter, Cassper Nyovest couldn't help but gloat over the victory of replacing his arch-rival AKA as the new host of the SABC1 lifestyle show.

“Y’all said the show wouldn’t see the light of day. “Y’all also said I worked for the boy. “Well, #TheBraaiShowWithCass premieres tonight at 6pm on SABC 1 and like I said!!!

“Ha Ke Spanele malaatie (I don’t work for small a boy)!!! “I just can’t stop winning!!! “Last question, guess who got the last laugh?

“Haha!!” Expressed Cassper. Yall said the show wouldn't see the light of day. Yall also said I worked for the boy. Well , #TheBraaiShowWithCass premires tonight at 18:00 on SABC 1 and like I said !!! Ha Ke Spanele malaatie!!! I just can't stop winning!!! Last question , guess who got the last laugh? Haha!! — Don Billiato (@casspernyovest) September 8, 2021 The drama started in August when the SABC announced that Cassper would be the new host of the new season of “The Braai Show”, and soon afterwards AKA’s legal team threatened to stop the show from airing. AKA went on and took legal actions against the show’s production company, Cake Media and Makhuducom and the public broadcaster, with AKA demanding 50% of copyrights to the show, as, “the appropriate production credit as executive producer of the show”.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Refiloe Phoolo 🇿🇦 (@casspernyovest) Cake Media and MakhuduCom later issued a statement stating that they are the “sole executive producers” of the second season of “The Braai Show”. They also demanded an apology from AKA for “false allegations“ he made regarding intellectual property rights to the show.

In February, the SABC reportedly approached AKA about the second series of the popular show, but due to personal reasons, the rapper was unable to continue with the show. It was then that Cake Media approached Cassper to host the show. With the new season of the show airing tonight, AKA says he has no intentions of giving up in his fight for the “injustices to my creative vision and the violation of my trust”.