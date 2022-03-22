Cassper Nyovest on touring with AKA: ‘I’m not here to revive his career’

This weekend, we were treated to a new chapter in the long-running feud between rapper Cassper Nyovest and AKA. The latest twar between the two was sparked on Friday evening when Cassper responded to a fan probing when he’d be fighting AKA.

“He doesn’t have the balls to come see me in the ring,” Cassper responded. “Plain and simple. I would love to give him a hiding!!” AKA took exception to this and responded: “Your Dad had a ‘dream’ remember,” referencing a Tweet from last year in which Cassper had said his dad had asked him to let it go. “When I really wanted to fight Aka he kept running & making excuses. Then the unfortunate happened & its just not a good look to fight him now.

“My dad called me and asked me to let that one go, for him. It’s not the same. I wanted the arrogant shit talking Aka like I want Kaybee.” When I really wanted to fight Aka he kept running & making excuses. Then the unfortunate happened & its just not a good look to fight him now. My dad called me and asked me to let that one go, for him. It's not the same. I wanted the arrogant shit talking Aka like I want Kaybee. https://t.co/gWzVT7cqYV — Don Billiato (@casspernyovest) October 10, 2021 AKA then went on to post an IOL Entertainment story from October last year titled: “Cassper Nyovest says dad convinced him to call off boxing match with AKA”. https://t.co/xI0p7CDbYQ — AKA (@akaworldwide) March 20, 2022 Cassper didn’t take long to fire back, calling the the ‘Fela In Versace’ rapper a hooligan: “You wanna be a hooligan all your life brother? We grown now!!! The back and forths are boring.

“Let’s get a date. I would even fight you right after I drop Naak at Sun City, you can jump in right there and get a free ass whopping [email protected] Let's go !!! Stop talking!! Act!!!” After AKA responded to the Tweet by wishing him good luck in his fight with Naak Musiq, Cassper once again probed him for a date. “Date mfanaka [email protected] ? Or you’re gonna go hide again? The fight is long overdue shimankie. Let’s just give the people a show. How bad could it be to take 1 beating?”

