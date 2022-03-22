Cassper Nyovest on touring with AKA: ‘I’m not here to revive his career’

This weekend, we were treated to a new chapter in the long-running feud between rapper Cassper Nyovest and AKA.
The latest twar between the two was sparked on Friday evening when Cassper responded to a fan probing when he’d be fighting AKA.
“He doesn’t have the balls to come see me in the ring,” Cassper responded. “Plain and simple. I would love to give him a hiding!!”
AKA took exception to this and responded: “Your Dad had a ‘dream’ remember,” referencing a Tweet from last year in which Cassper had said his dad had asked him to let it go.
“When I really wanted to fight Aka he kept running & making excuses. Then the unfortunate happened & its just not a good look to fight him now.
“My dad called me and asked me to let that one go, for him. It’s not the same. I wanted the arrogant shit talking Aka like I want Kaybee.”
AKA then went on to post an IOL Entertainment story from October last year titled: “Cassper Nyovest says dad convinced him to call off boxing match with AKA”.
Cassper didn’t take long to fire back, calling the the ‘Fela In Versace’ rapper a hooligan: “You wanna be a hooligan all your life brother? We grown now!!! The back and forths are boring.
“Let’s get a date. I would even fight you right after I drop Naak at Sun City, you can jump in right there and get a free ass whopping [email protected] Let's go !!! Stop talking!! Act!!!”
After AKA responded to the Tweet by wishing him good luck in his fight with Naak Musiq, Cassper once again probed him for a date.
“Date mfanaka [email protected] ? Or you’re gonna go hide again? The fight is long overdue shimankie. Let’s just give the people a show. How bad could it be to take 1 beating?”
When rapper Reason, who also goes by the alias Sizwe Alakine, stepped in to suggest a tour in which the two artists go head to head musically on the same stage at different venues across the country, Cassper expressed that he he had no interest in touring with AKA.
“I’ve done 5 stadiums alone Reason. I’m not doing no tour with someone who failed to do Zone 6. We’re not of the same calibre. Respect me! I know yall love the dude but I’m not here to revive nobody career. All I have to offer is an ass whopping in the boxing ring. PERIOD!!!”
