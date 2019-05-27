Cassper Nyovest. Picture: Instagram



Cassper Nyovest is known to flex on social media, whether it's his muscles or successes, the rapper is partial to sharing it on his Twitter and Instagram accounts.

There is, however, one topic the "Tito Mboweni" hitmaker steers clear of, and that's his love life.





After Nyovest and fellow muso Boity Thulo split a few years ago, the 28-year-old rapper has been private about his love life.





In a series of posts shared on his Twitter account last week, Nyovest had a message for his fans: "If you cherish it, keep it private". He then went on to share why he kept his personal life close to his chest.





" A private life is the best life. You don't have to put your business out there. Do nuts and live your best life in private and let them think you're struggling ..." he wrote.





A private life is the best life. You don't have to put your business out there. Do nuts and live your best life in private and let them think you're struggling kante that time!!!! Sereng!!!! — R.M Phoolo (@casspernyovest) May 22, 2019





Adding that: "L adies also love it when you keep it on the hush. Ladies don't like a man who talks too much about his private life."





The star's advice received mixed reactions from fans. Many agreed with Nyovest, but some thought he didn't always practice what he preaches. There was also a small faction who thought he was responding to fans' interest in a certain Jessica Burciaga, a fitness trainer from Los Angeles who Nyovest claims he "convinced" to fly to Mzansi to star in his "Move For Me" music video.









Nyovest first shared a video of her working out to his track, and a few days later shared on her arriving in Mzansi.









Then on Monday he tweeted: "I look sooo good on the Move for me video. Jessica yena ha ke batle go bua. What a sexy human being!!!! Can't wait to drop this!!!! (sic)". But fans said they were over all the "teasing" and urged him to drop the video already.





