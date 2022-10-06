Cassper Nyovest only has eyes for one opponent: AKA

Rapper Cassper Nyovest is riding the wave of his victory against Priddy Ugly at the Celeb City 2 boxing exhibition that took place over the weekend. Mufasa knocked out the “Rap Relay” hitmaker within the first two-minute round – leaving fans very underwhelmed.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Refiloe Phoolo 🇿🇦 (@casspernyovest) Since the fight, two celebrities, Siv Ngesi and Big Zulu, have thrown their names into the ring to be Nyovest’s next worthy opponent but it seems like Nyovest only has his eyes set on one: AKA. The “Pardon My Arrogance” hitmaker is making sure he takes every opportunity he can on social media to call out SupaMega, in hopes that AKA will agree to meet him in the boxing ring – where they will settle their long-standing beef once and for all. Nyovest tweeted a few days ago that he “really wants the AKA fight” and then went on to dismiss AKA calling him a “little scared baby”.

He wrote: “I really want the AKA fight but knowing the little scared baby he is, he is going to run and avoid this topic. We all know he is scared of me so the question is for Cassper Nyovest. Who’s next? Who would y’all like to see me fight next? #CasspervsPriddyUgly.” In response to that @Nosipho Mbatha decided to respond: “Not everyone is into boxing Casper… leave AKA alone…” Nyovest could have easily ignored the tweet, but took the chance to yet again intimidate AKA.

He wrote: “He started this, called me out to a boxing match and swore at both my parents as motivation. Now he sees he is going to get his ass kicked and would rather ignore the call-out. “I need to see that man in the ring. He gone have to come finish what he started. He likes acting tough.” He started this, called me out to a boxing match and swore at both my parents as motivation. Now he sees he is going to get his ass kicked and would rather ignore the call out. I need to see that man in the ring. He gone have to come finish what he started. He likes acting tough. https://t.co/pu1dmdl1n8 — Don Billiato (@casspernyovest) October 6, 2022 In my opinion, his tweets show that he still sees AKA as his biggest viral and threat in the industry and wants to prove his worth – beating AKA in the ring will not only bring Nyovest satisfaction and serve his revenge but it will also make him king of the industry, worth of his “Mufasa” title.