Cassper Nyovest opens up about his weight problems
My ability to gain weight needs to do something for me at some point. Isn't there a competition somewhere inda world nje where I can eat burgers,pizzas and sushi and just and become a champion and win money???— R.M Phoolo (@casspernyovest) April 29, 2020
I was born in the wrong country!!!! I need to move cause wow. I would be flourishing!!!!! https://t.co/veLYxyRmSD— R.M Phoolo (@casspernyovest) April 29, 2020
My weight fluctuates but the key is to learn about food and to be honest with yourself. Can't be eating what you're NOT supposed to eat and wish for results. You have to completely stop the rubbish for at least 12 weeks to see drastic results. Then its a maintenance thing. https://t.co/UhRbXUZFqN— R.M Phoolo (@casspernyovest) April 27, 2020
I’ve been on the weight loss journey for a while and It’s been a learning curve of about 3 years. 3 months ago, I started a weight training program and what can I say man? The picture speaks for itself. A whole new body altogether. It’s officially #BullySeason #GetsGetsa20 pic.twitter.com/KxKJjqNesq— R.M Phoolo (@casspernyovest) August 31, 2018