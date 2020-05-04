Cassper Nyovest opens up about his weight problems

Cassper Nyovest has had one of the best body transformations in Mzansi's entertainment industry, but now he has opened up about his weight issues caused by the lockdown.

The "Doc Shebeleza" rapper opened up about his fluctuating weight on Twitter, joking that there should be some way to make money from it.

“My ability to gain weight needs to do something for me at some point. Isn't there a competition somewhere in the world nje where I can eat burgers, pizzas and sushi and just become a champion and win money?” he asked his followers. My ability to gain weight needs to do something for me at some point. Isn't there a competition somewhere inda world nje where I can eat burgers,pizzas and sushi and just and become a champion and win money??? — R.M Phoolo (@casspernyovest) April 29, 2020 The "Move For Me" hitmaker went on to share a tweet about a group of men from the Bodi tribe in Ethiopia, who compete to become the fattest during their Ka'el ceremony.



The tweet by AfricaFactsZone claimed the men ate a mixture of blood and milk for six months to gain weight as fast as they could, as obesity was seen as a good thing among them, and the winner is seen as a hero. Joking about the tweet, Cassper said, “I was born in the wrong country! I need to move because, wow, I would be flourishing!”

I was born in the wrong country!!!! I need to move cause wow. I would be flourishing!!!!! https://t.co/veLYxyRmSD — R.M Phoolo (@casspernyovest) April 29, 2020 The star has always been conscious about his body and said learning about what kinds of food to eat for one's body type was the key to not keep piling on the kilos.

“My weight fluctuates, but the key is to learn about food and to be honest with yourself. Can't be eating what you're not supposed to eat and wish for results. You have to completely stop the rubbish for at least 12 weeks to see drastic results. Then it's a maintenance thing,” he wrote.

My weight fluctuates but the key is to learn about food and to be honest with yourself. Can't be eating what you're NOT supposed to eat and wish for results. You have to completely stop the rubbish for at least 12 weeks to see drastic results. Then its a maintenance thing. https://t.co/UhRbXUZFqN — R.M Phoolo (@casspernyovest) April 27, 2020

He went on to share more about his journey since 2018 and showed his fans how important it is for him to keep fit.





“I’ve been on the weight-loss journey for a while. It’s been a learning curve of about three years. Three months ago I started a weight training programme - and what can I say, man? The picture speaks for itself. A whole new body altogether. It’s officially bully season.”