Cassper Nyovest outraged over Tyla's snub for ‘Record of the Year’ at Samas

Cassper Nyovest isn’t holding back on his feelings about the 30th South African Music Awards (Samas). The rapper recently took to X, claiming the Samas overlooked Tyla for Record of the Year.

Known for calling out the local music industry, Nyovest comment put a spotlight on Tyla’s international success and raised questions about how local awards recognise South African talent. Tyla swept up several major awards at the Samas, including Female Artist of the Year, Newcomer of the Year and Best Pop Album for her debut project. She also received the prestigious International Achievement Award. Though she couldn’t attend the ceremony due to a conflicting music video shoot, Tyla shared her excitement and gratitude in a pre-recorded acceptance speech.

But for Nyovest, the snub didn’t sit right. The rapper questioned why Tyla, who achieved global success with her single “Water”, wasn’t awarded Record of the Year in her home country. “No ways. Tyla won a Grammy for Water, bro, but she don’t get the SAMA for Record of the Year at home? Haha, y’all are playing games,” he tweeted, setting off a passionate debate among fans. No ways. Tyla won a Grammy for water bro but she don’t get the Sama for record of the year at home ? Haha y’all are playing games.

— Don Billiato (@casspernyovest) November 2, 2024 His tweet hit a nerve with Mzansi. Fans and critics discussed whether Tyla’s international recognition should have translated into a win for Record of the Year. Many agreed with Nyovest, arguing that local awards should celebrate artists who put Mzansi on the map. Others felt that awards should focus on local impact rather than international hype.

@GodPenuel commented: “She could have been cheated locally ... that's possible ... HOWEVER ... We cannot & should not benchmark American success to automatically mean South African success. “The masses of SA consume music differently than Americans, especially amaPiano, Gospel & Maskandi.” She could have been cheated locally... that's possible... HOWEVER...



...We cannot & should not benchmark American success to automatically mean South African success.



The masses of SA consume music differently than Americans, especially amaPiano, Gospel & Maskandi.

— Penuel The Black Pen (@GodPenuel) November 3, 2024 @Dee_Amu commented: “Firstly that song is a sexual song, Internationally they celebrate such song as it is their culture to make sexual songs, but we have standards here!” Firstly that song is a sexual song, Internationally they celebrate such song as it is their culture to make sexual songs, but we have standards here! — NTUKULU (@Dee_Amu) November 2, 2024 @be_humble2013 wrote: “I dont know Tyla water song, bro SA music has grown we are no longer worshipping American music trend.

“Lately I am consuming LEKOMPO I hardly know any new music out of Lekompo. It's sad that you think a song big in America should win in SA too ... bro make effort in thinking.” I dont know Tyla water song, bro SA music has grown we are no longer worshipping American music trend. Lately I am consuming LEKOMPO I hardly know any new music out of Lekompo. It's sad that you think a song big in America should win in SA too.... bro make effort in thinking.. — #PutSouthAfricaFirst (@be_humble2013) November 3, 2024 While @flairsmelo wrote: “To be realistic Tyla should've won that award considering the fame that the song had gotten. It may not be popular in SA, but it's still a song made by a South African artist.”