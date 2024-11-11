Cassper Nyovest pays tribute to his wife on her birthday with their heartwarming love story

Nyovest and Pulane Mojaki tied the knot in April after weeks of speculation. In his post the award-winning rapper expressed how he can’t believe he is a whole husband as he never thought he would get married willingly.

Rapper Cassper Nyovest penned a heartwarming tribute to his wife on her 31st birthday, expressing his love online with his fans and followers.

“But here we are, with a crazy love story that only we know and understand, creating a life together, getting to know God together and just taking one step at a time.

“Dude I love you sooo much and I wanna thank you for the choices that you have made to afford us a fair chance. You saw a man in me that I didn’t see in myself and I wanna honour you everyday of my life,” he wrote.

Despite Cassper and his wife trying to keep news of their wedding under wraps, the news quickly went viral with videos from the lobola and wedding being leaked online.

The couple’s relationship since it went public has been faced with scrutiny; from his old relationship with the mother of his child Thobeka Majozi to his admission to being addicted to sexual immorality and vanity, overcoming it and giving his life to God.

In October, his ex-girlfriend Majozi detailed how the rapper cheated on her while their son was battling cancer. In a video apology he acknowledged his old ways, his mistakes, apologised to Majozi, her family and his family for the pain, and asked them for forgiveness.