Cassper Nyovest pens a sharply worded letter to President Cyril Ramaphosa

Share this article: Share Tweet Share Share Share Email Share

Award-winning rapper Cassper Nyovest has taken aim at President Cyril Ramaphosa following the death of 19-year-old Asithandile “Kwasa” Zozo Lugalo. Kwasa, a first-year student at Wits University, was stabbed in Dutywa in the Eastern Cape, allegedly by an ex-boyfriend who did not want her to leave him. Following the news of the death, #JusticeForKwasa hit the top of the trends list with many South Africans expressing their outrage. Many Twitter users also expressed how they were tired that gender-based violence was still such a huge issue. Before tweeting the president, the “Move For You” hitmaker expressed that he was heartbroken. He said the president was always preaching about men needing to be "better", but wondered when "better" would start.

"Mr President! The women and children in our communities are perishing at the hands of men! All we hear is 'we need to do better', but nothing is ever done. It is not getting better! When will this doing better begin?"

Mr President!!! The women and children in our communities are perishing at the hands of men!!! All we hear is "we need to do better" but nothing is ever done. It is not getting better !!! When will this doing better begin ? .@CyrilRamaphosa — R.M Phoolo (@casspernyovest) August 18, 2020

Actress and television presenter Thembisa Mdoda also penned a message to the president, asking for change, not promises.

"Mr President, for Women’s Month, we, as the women in this country, are desperate for change. Not promises, not shock, not sympathy. Change," she said.

Mr President, @CyrilRamaphosa @PresidencyZA . For women’s month, We, as the women in this country, are desperate for change. Not promises, not shock, not sympathy. Change✊🏽. — Thembisa Nxumalo (@tembisa) August 18, 2020

Cassper and Thembisa are not the only famous faces speaking out against the femicide in South Africa.

Actress Ayanda Borotho said she was “gutted and defeated” by the news of Kwasa's death and called for justice to be served.

“This time I'm not saying her name. I want to say his name! Over and over and over until everyone knows what he did and until justice is served! My daughter told me about this, I see my own daughters through this soul. God help us! I am so drained”.