Cassper Nyovest promises to put money into SA boxing and get it booming again

The “Fame vs Clout” boxing match marked one of the few occasions in recent memory where South African boxing had us all glued to our screens. Perhaps not since the days of former two time lightweight world champion and former super middleweight world champion Dingaan "The Rose of Soweto" Thobela, have we been so collectively captivated by anything boxing related.

The Rose of Soweto himself was in attendance last night. Before the fight culture commentator Siya "Slikour" Metane spoke with him briefly. Slikour asked him how important it was for boxing to be viewed in this light by young people with more of an interest in music and culture.

"I'm happy to see it. “This will help to ignite boxing. You know boxing right now is no longer the same as it used to be. But this will jack things up to show that boxing is still alive and boxing can be taken seriously," he said. "The champ is here 🙌🏾 and the legendary Dingaan Thobela #FameVsClout https://t.co/yMYUTrHOOz"

The champ is here 🙌🏾 and the legendary Dingaan Thobela #FameVsClout pic.twitter.com/yMYUTrHOOz — Hlengiwe Dube (@NginguHlengi) December 22, 2021 Earlier in the year, Cassper Nyovest called off his fight with arch rival AKA after they were unable to agree on terms for the bout which they'd been hyping on social media for months. Cassper swiftly replaced AKA with "Fetch Your Life" hitmaker, Prince Kaybee before he also called off that fight, citing Prince Kaybee's "delusional" demands as the reason. Prior to last night's fight, Cassper teased that he'd be fighting someone in April, before musician Naak MusiQ hit the stage after the fight to officially challenge him.

Cassper duly accepted the challenge, which seems to have been agreed to months ago already. Cassper went on to tweet that he'd be investing in local boxing. "I'm investing in boxing as a sport. We signing & managing boxers next. I am going to put South African Boxing on the big stage!!! We going to put money in this thing and get it booming!!!" Put to rest? This ain't even the main event ? The main fight is in April!! This is a teaser! I'm investing in boxing as a sport. We signing & managing boxers next. I am going to put South African Boxing on the big stage!!! We going to put money in this thing and get it booming!!! https://t.co/OougVtU4TX — Don Billiato (@casspernyovest) December 22, 2021 What exactly Cassper has planned remains to be seen, and it'll be interesting to see just how much of a lasting impact this fight and the next one will actually have on boxing.