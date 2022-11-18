Cassper Nyovest reassures fans that all is on track ahead of #FillUpMmabathoStadium

Following widespread reports that Mmabatho Stadium, the venue of Cassper Nyovest's upcoming “Fill Up” concert, isn't ready to host the eagerly anticipated fifth iteration of the series, he and his team have clarified issues. At a media briefing at the Mafikeng Convention Centre on Thursday, Nyovest's manager, Lerato "Tlee" Moilia, shared details of the preparations for the concert, the progress made thus far and their collective vision for it.

"No disrespect to anyone but this is not a bash, this is a concert," said Tlee when asked what went into preparing something of this scale. "The difference between a bash and a concert is the production... We literally go broke for three or four months in preparing for ‘Fill Up’ every single year that we do it." Tlee added that this wasn't an event that cost an amount that you could just take out of your pocket, but one that required both government and corporate support.

“Fill Up FNB”, he revealed, that the cost was in excess of R21 million. He added that they'd already started preparing for next year's event. The concert, which is produced by Bridge Entertainment, will see the likes of Kamo Mphela, Khuli Chana, Makhadzi, Nasty C, Blxckie and others perform at the stadium in Mafikeng on December 3. Nyovest shared that previous events had taught him the importance of preparation. He also explained that when the media started to report that the stadium wasn't ready, he was not worried.

"I knew that we had prepared way before we announced," he said. "I was stressing the team saying I've heard the stadium is not safe and can we make sure because it's going to fall on my name. So we went there with structural engineers to make sure that it's safe." In terms of what people can expect from the show, Nyovest explained, "When it's all said and done I have to give a great show. I'm planning a very special show, it's very personal.

“The way we're planning to use the stadium, the surprise acts that we're bringing out, I'm trying to create a night that will inspire the kids that come from where I come from." Thursday also saw Nyovest release the music video for his new single, "Bana Ba Stout". He'd been teasing the single for a number of weeks during which, amidst mixed reviews, he appeared to call the release off. It seems that may have been a publicity stunt to build anticipation.