Cassper Nyovest responds to AKA’s claim of signing boxing match contract

Rapper Cassper Nyovest has made it very clear that his arch enemy, AKA, doesn't want to meet him in the boxing ring. This comes after the star shared his thoughts during a conversation with a Twitter user where he revealed that the boxing match contract AKA was supposed to have signed by now was going to “go back into the drawer it's been chilling nicely in for months now”. The Good For That hitmaker’s comments come after an AKA fa; shared a snap of the rapper “about to sign” on the dotted line of the contract. While he knew the truth, Mufasa laughed off the claims that AKA was about to sign the contract, saying: “That guy doesn't want to fight. I'll believe it when the signed contract is handed in. For now, ima gonna go play Fifa with Carpo and speak gugugaga with my beautiful son.” Lmao. That contract is going to go back into the drawer it's been chilling in nicely for months now. That guy doesn't want to fight. I'll believe it when the signed contract is handed in. For now, ima gonna go play Fifa with Carpo and speak gugugaga with my beautiful son. https://t.co/6caK5qb1bA — R.M Phoolo (@casspernyovest) January 7, 2021 After claiming that AKA doesn't want to fight him, Cassper realised that the tweep deleted the tweet about AKA “signing the contract”.

“What did I say? Tweet deleted, tail tucked back into the ndono. All talk! No action!”

Then Cassper claimed his nemesis was all about “starting fights at clubs” and damaging his brand that he worked hard to build.

“So we can both suffer at the bottom. I'm not into that. Let's get in the ring, no bodyguards to save you,” Cassper directed his comments to AKA.

What did I say ? Tweet deleted, tail tucked back into the ndono. All talk!!! No action!!! He wants to start fights at clubs and damage my brand that I worked hard to build so we can both suffer at the bottom. I'm not into that. Let's get in the ring, no bodyguards to save you. https://t.co/rCMfrcxG7h — R.M Phoolo (@casspernyovest) January 7, 2021

When asked by another tweep what fighting each other would solve, Cassper explained that it wasn't about solving anything, but him wanting AKA to feel his “wrath”, especially after he swore at his parents years ago.

“I won't do it in the streets cause it'll damage my brand. I need to see him in the ring. I will never get over him swearing my queen,” he said of the reason behind opting for the boxing match.