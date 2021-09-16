EntertainmentCelebrity NewsLocal
Cassper Nyovest. Picture: Instagram

Cassper Nyovest responds to Boohle’s comments about 'Siyathandana'

Local rapper Cassper Nyovest has responded to his “Siyathandana” collaborator Boohle’s comments that he only wrote his verse on the song.

Appearing on the “Podcast and Chill: Celebrity Edition” on Channel O, Boohle sat down with controversial podcaster MacG, talking about topics which included a tribute to Killer Kau and Mpura, the speculation around her songMama” with Josiah De Disciple and the composition of her hit song with Cassper, “Siyathandana”.

Asked about the composition of the song – which has been under much scrutiny since many people felt the “Destiny” hitmaker felt more like a featured artist – she said that Cassper only wrote his verse.

“He only came with his verse. I wasn’t even there,” she said.

Responding to her comments on the show, Cassper tweeted that he was disappointed by them, and he would not share his version of how the song was composed.

“This is so disappointing and I’ve watched it a few times. I won’t even explain anything about how this song was written but I got so much love for Boohle man. One of the most gentle of souls I’ve met and we made magic together. May God bless her, May she make many more hits.”

Earlier this year, the “Good For That” rapper gloated as his single, “Siyathandana”, featuring Abidoza and Boohle reaching the number 1 spot on three music streaming apps, Spotify Daily, Deezer and Apple Music.

Cassper took to social media to make a very playful yet sarcastic and boastful short video that let his fans and foes know that his song, “Siyathandana” is the best in the country.

In the video captioned “Is it too early for facts?”, Cassper says: “Well guys, you can’t have it all you know. Woke up today, I have a big a** pimple, so I might not have clear skin, but I got the biggest song in the country,” he said before breaking out in song and laughing.

