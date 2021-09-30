Cassper Nyovest responds to claims that Andile Mpisane refused his sneakers

Hip hop heavyweight Cassper Nyovest has hit back at claims that Andile Mpisane refused to wear his Drip RF 990 sneakers after he sent a pair. Cassper cleared the air after a Twitter user claimed that reality star Andile refused to wear the sneakers or take a video of himself in them, which was an alleged request Cassper made when he “sent” the sneakers to Andile.

“Caspper sent free sneakers to Andile Mpisane Royal AM owner and asked him to take a video wearing them and Andile refused. Andile only offered to buy pairs for people working at his home,” tweeted the user. While Cassper was not tagged in the tweet, it did catch his attention and he responded, saying he did not send a pair of sneakers to Andile. “This whole story is a lie but thanx for promoting my shoe doe. I didn’t send Andile Nothing! He also didn’t buy any pairs. He did buy a tracksuit once doe. Love out to him,” said the Move For You hitmaker.

See below: This whole story is a lie but thanx for promoting my shoe doe. I didn't send Andile Nothing! He also didn't buy any pairs. He did buy a tracksuit once doe. Love out to him. https://t.co/jueG6YiWd2 — Don Billiato (@casspernyovest) September 28, 2021 This week Cassper also said that since his Drip RF 990 sneakers saved Anele Mdoda’s life, they can save SA hip hop too. Anele injured her left leg over the weekend.

Sharing her experience on her “Breakfast Club” radio show on Monday, she said that after returning from a trip to the Eastern Cape, she had been waiting to be fetched from the airport. “The next thing, I feel the biggest pressure forcing me to the ground. It is the most bizarre feeling, so I think I’m getting mugged, so I turn to grab whoever is mugging me,” she said. “Then I’m on the floor and I’m wondering what is going on. The next thing I feel my right foot is just stuck.