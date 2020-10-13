Cassper Nyovest responds to DJ Speedsta’s apology

Share this article: Share Tweet Share Share Share Email Share

Cassper Nyovest set the record straight after radio jock DJ Speedsta’s apology on Tuesday. The Metro FM presenter and record producer took to Twitter to apologise for offending Cassper and other rappers for his controversial statement on Friday. Amid the celebrations of hip hop star Costa Titch’s debut album, “Made In Africa,” which released last Friday, Speedsta made a bold statement on Twitter about the album being the best hip hop album of 2020. He wrote: “Congratulations on your Debut album @costatitchworld...Best Album this year so far!!! SA Hip Hop is in good hands & YOU are carrying it, nobody else!!! Keep going!! Big up my G!!, “ wrote Speedsta. Congratulations on your Debut album @costatitchworld 💚💚 Best Album this year so far!!! 🔥🔥🔥SA Hip Hop is in good hands & YOU are carrying it, nobody else!!! Keep going!! Big up my G!! 💪🏾 — DJ Speedsta (@speedstabro) October 9, 2020 The statement clearly didn’t sit well with many considering some of the biggest hip hop albums that dropped this year including Cassper’s "Any Minute Now" and Nasty C’s “Zulu Man With Some Power”, among others.

After realising that his statement may have ruffled a few furthers, the “Mayo” hitmaker attempted to explain what he meant by his tweet.

Addressing Cassper specifically, he said: “Yo @casspernyovest I just saw the replies (Your’s specifically) About my tweet saying Costa is the hottest etc .... I wasn’t trying to offend you in any way. I got mad love for you! ❤️ Will call you & T Lee in the morning.”

Yo @casspernyovest I just saw the replies (Your’s specifically) About my tweet saying Costa is the hottest etc .... I wasn’t trying to offend you in any way. I got mad love for you! ❤️ Will call you & T Lee in the morning. — DJ Speedsta (@speedstabro) October 13, 2020

Referring to a tweet the “Friday Night’ hitmaker posted over the weekend where he was sub-tweeting someone else.

He said: “Hahaha. This is pure comedy!!!!!! There's opinions, there's a preference and then, there is go bua marete nje (you’re talking sh**) Pick a struggle!!!!”

Hahaha. This is pure comedy!!!!!! There's opinions, there's preference and then, there is go bua marete nje. Pick a struggle!!!! — R.M Phoolo (@casspernyovest) October 9, 2020

DJ Speedsta clearly felt that this stray bullet was aimed at him, however, Cassper replied to his apology and said he was talking about well-known hip hop artist manager Nhlamulo “Nota” Baloyi.

“I wasn't talking about you, I was talking about Nota. Skang sogela Lesego (Don't start with me). You have my number and you should've called me but like you said, it's all love,” said Cassper.