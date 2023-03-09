Cassper Nyovest responds to fan on Twitter: ‘I’m not okay, but I’m getting help’

Cassper Nyovest’s online fans are worried about his mental health following his response to a question asked by a fan.
On Twitter, @DojaSnac wrote: “Cass how are you doing mentally/emotionally at the moment? how has the year been treating you since it began?”
Cass how are you doing mentally/emotionally at the moment?how has the year been treating you since it began?— Kamonciaga (@DojaSnac) March 8, 2023
Mufasa tweeted back, “I’m not okay but I’m getting help. I’ll be okay. His promises are real.”
I’m not okay but I’m getting help. I’ll be okay. His promises are real. https://t.co/xeQHh2u32r— Don Billiato (@casspernyovest) March 8, 2023
The “Siyathandana” hitmaker seems to have everything from a soaring career and a garage filled with luxury cars, to a mansion and signing million rand deals, but has opened up about lacking emotional and mental strength.
While his comment hit hard and has his fans worried, they are comforted by the knowledge that he is receiving help.
“I really appreciate this generation of gents who ask for help when they feel it's required. We are human before we are "men" according to all these weird standards. Big up Cassper 👊,” tweeted @Tasko_N.
I really appreciate this generation of gents who ask for help when they feel it's required. We are human before we are "men" according to all these weird standards. Big up Cassper 👊— Thabang Nhlapho (@Tasko_N) March 8, 2023
@MK_444M shared that fans can’t afford to lose Nyovest, especially after the loss of rapper AKA.
“A very big Aka fan but bro please take care of yourself, am happy u getting help... we cant afford to loose you... idols are always idols no matter which side u on... much love cass ❤️.”
A very big Aka fan but bro please take care of yourself, am happy u getting help... we cant afford to loose you... idols are always idols no matter which side u on... much love cass ❤️— Mohamed Alpha kamara (@MK_444M) March 9, 2023
@NeleeDiks wrote: “Love u more for being real and honest about your feelings. What I love more is the fact that you are seeking help. You are an example to many men out there. Love u ❤️❤️❤️❤️,ube grand.”
Love u more for being real and honest about your feelings.What I love more is the fact that you are seeking https://t.co/Zkb20ZmxiB are an example to many men out https://t.co/K7APwb1Skd u ❤️❤️❤️❤️,ube grand— Neli Dikeni (@NeleeDiks) March 8, 2023