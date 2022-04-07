Cassper Nyovest reveals his boxing strategy to knock NaakMusiq out

Local rapper Cassper Nyovest is more than ready for his highly anticipated celebrity boxing match against Anga "NaakMusiq" Makubalo this coming weekend. The “Destiny” rapper and “Ntombi” hitmaker are going head-to-head in the ring on April 8 at Sun City.

Story continues below Advertisment

The event is expected to be an extravaganza. The award winning rapper has been putting in the work, training hard for the boxing match, which he foresees winning. Cassper has been sharing his training progress with his supporters and he is very confident that with one jab he will be able to knock NaakMusiqout.

Taking to Twitter, the Artist of the Decade shared a video of himself training for his big match. "This most important punch in boxing. I could beat this guy with just a Jab. 3 days to go!!!!" shared Cassper. This most important punch in boxing. I could beat this guy with just a Jab. 3 days to go!!!! #CassperVsNaakMusiq #NaakhimOut pic.twitter.com/QDV3hxYghG — Don Billiato (@casspernyovest) April 5, 2022 In response to a tweet, Cassper gave a sneak into his strategy for his big fight with the "Ntombi" hitmaker.

Story continues below Advertisment

Cassper shared that he will be using his style of bobbing and weaving during the fight. "I definitely will be bobbing and weaving doe cause that's my style," he shared. He actually doesn't have any height or reach advantage. Look at the face off videos, we the same height. I definitely will be bobbing and weaving doe cause that's my style. I'm a big Mike Tyson Fan. — Don Billiato (@casspernyovest) April 5, 2022 At his last boxing match against Slik Talk, the rapper proved that he is able to hold it down in the ring.

Story continues below Advertisment