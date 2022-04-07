Shop @ LootPersonal FinanceIsolezweDaily VoiceIOL Property
Thursday, April 7, 2022

Cassper Nyovest reveals his boxing strategy to knock NaakMusiq out

Cassper Nyovest. Picture: Instagram

Published 1h ago

Share

Local rapper Cassper Nyovest is more than ready for his highly anticipated celebrity boxing match against Anga "NaakMusiq" Makubalo this coming weekend.

The “Destiny” rapper and “Ntombi” hitmaker are going head-to-head in the ring on April 8 at Sun City.

The event is expected to be an extravaganza.

The award winning rapper has been putting in the work, training hard for the boxing match, which he foresees winning.

Cassper has been sharing his training progress with his supporters and he is very confident that with one jab he will be able to knock NaakMusiqout.

Taking to Twitter, the Artist of the Decade shared a video of himself training for his big match.

"This most important punch in boxing. I could beat this guy with just a Jab. 3 days to go!!!!" shared Cassper.

In response to a tweet, Cassper gave a sneak into his strategy for his big fight with the "Ntombi" hitmaker.

Cassper shared that he will be using his style of bobbing and weaving during the fight.

"I definitely will be bobbing and weaving doe cause that's my style," he shared.

At his last boxing match against Slik Talk, the rapper proved that he is able to hold it down in the ring.

NaakMusiq’s trainer said at a recent press conference that the musician at first lacked boxing experience, but with some training he is oozing with confidence.

Fans are having a tough time picking who to place their bets on, but it seems many are looking forward to tuning in and seeing who will be victorious.

