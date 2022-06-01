Cassper Nyovest reveals how thief had a ball on his dime

Rapper Cassper Nyovest has been the victim of some serious card fraud after someone allegedly cloned his bank card. The Artist of the Decade revealed on Twitter that he recently became aware that someone had been having a ball with his money. He explained that he didn’t know how much was stolen as it was some time before he noticed the activity on his account.

“Someone cloned one of my @FNBSA cards and they have been having a ball with my money. It took me a while to notice so I don't know how much they really stole,” he wrote on Twitter. Someone cloned one of my .@FNBSA cards and they have been having a ball with my money. It took me a while to notice so I don't know how much they really stole but I want to know how is it so easy to get a card cloned? Isn't our money supposed to be safe with these Banks? — Don Billiato (@casspernyovest) May 30, 2022 The fact that Nyovest took a while to notice the irregular transactions had some Twitter users wishing that they were rich enough to not notice that someone was stealing their money. @princepoetry_za said “I wanna have money to the point where I won't realise when some is leaving my account 🕯🕯🕯.”

Nyovest said he couldn’t believe how easy it was for a card to be cloned. He has since opened a case of fraud and had the affected cards cancelled. “Yes, opened a case and it's being investigated now. My issue is the fact that this can even happen nje. That's very scary. I don't feel that my money is safe anymore,” he said.

Yes, opened a case and it's being investigated now. My issue is the fact that this can even happen nje. That's very scary. I don't feel that my money is safe anymore. — Don Billiato (@casspernyovest) May 30, 2022 That said, Nyovest isn’t losing too much sleep over the incident. On Tuesday he was announced as a global ambassador for crypto casino Bitcasino. Ahead of the announcement, the rapper shared that he had signed a new deal. “I have some exciting news for yall!!!! Just signed a new deal, we bout to play with money in a different way …” he shared.

