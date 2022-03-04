Cassper Nyovest reveals Riky Rick made efforts for them to reconcile

Award-winning rapper Cassper Nyovest was among those who took to the podium at the memorial service of his friend the late Riky Rick at the Wanderers Stadium in Johannesburg on Friday . The “Boss Zonke” rapper was laid to rest on Tuesday, after the news of his death sent shock waves through the nation last week.

Cassper paid tribute to the late rapper as he shared memories of the strong bond he had with Riky Rick despite a fallout between the two in recent times. Over the past couple of days following Riky’s passing, Cassper has been vocal about having a hard time dealing with his friend’s passing. "This Cotton Fest, Riky was going to publicly make up with Cassper" - Sizwe Dlomo...They had been good for awhile. — Spades DJ (@spades_rsa) March 4, 2022 Cassper began by sharing how he met Riky over Facebook years ago after he discovered his record on DJ Milkshake's mixtape.

They became friends and Riky would send him beats that were just too good for Cassper to record on and so he would just listen to them. Cassper went on to recall meeting with Riky prior to him releasing a tape, which he ended up not doing. “The reason I'm telling that particular story is cause the same way Riky Rick reached out to all the kids and at one point, I was just another kid from Maftown and it wasn't really easy to move in Johannesburg but he still had the time for me and he did that for hundreds of people after me. Sizwe Dhlomo who spoke before to Cassper revealed that Riky was planning to publicly make up with Cassper at the upcoming Cotton Fest on 19 and 20 March in Newtown.

Ensuring that this happened Riky was putting in the work privately reaching out to Cassper. In his tribute, Cassper spoke on how Riky kept talking to him as they worked on repairing their relationship. Cassper Nyovest says he was the surprise act at the 2022 cotton fest and they were in speaking terms with Riky Rick 😭🙏

Nadia Zinhle Black Coffee Sizwe Dhlomo#podcastandchillwithmacg Zinhle #RikyRickMemorial Kaizer Chiefs Londie "Ntate Thuso Oscar Mbo Nadia Cass Mufasa pic.twitter.com/Ww3Hwsvl8U — ® (@Biophonlk) March 4, 2022 "One of the reasons why I don't want to perform today cause Riky had planned to bring me out at Cotton Fest as a surprise act, right.

“For this to happen he hit me up all the time and I never wanted to talk to him cause I was still angry. But me and Riky spoke so many times cause he always used to force me to talk to him," Cassper said. Riky and Cassper were once best friends, collaborated on music together and, like other celebrity friendships, had public spats. In his tribute Cassper touched on the traits he loved about Riky such as his honesty.

