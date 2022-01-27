Cassper Nyovest says amapiano round table is ‘unnecessary’

Local rapper Cassper Nyovest feels that the upcoming “Yanos Rountable” is not needed. Last week, MTV Base announced their latest round table special “Yanos Roundtable” which will celebrate amapiano’s biggest stars of 2021 and the top 10 hits that made everyone go wild.

The two-part special will be hosted by Tshego Koke, alongside a panel of the industry’s finest. The “Yanos Roundtable” is a spin-off of “Hottest MCs”. Much like the hyped-up list, the panel will join Tshego in determining which amapiano hit was the hottest of 2021.

The panel will include DJ and internet sensation Uncle Waffles, artist manager and businessman Benzo, film director Thando Gift Mokoena, podcaster and creative Blvck Steph, and viral star Umbali Wethu. Earlier this week, a trailer dropped for the TV special, however, the "Destiny“ rapper isn’t too pleased by it. Taking to Twitter, Cassper lamented about amapiano going the same route as hip hop in South Africa, calling the TV special “unnecessary”.

“This one is not needed. Very unnecessary, starting rubbish Yanos doesn't need. One of the things that Killed SA Hip Hop. “Leave the Yanos alone to grow authentic with love and joy. No gate keepers, no taste makers!!! Just music and groove!!!!” This one is not needed. Very unnecessary, starting rubbish Yanos doesn't need. One of the things that Killed SA Hip Hop. Leave the Yanos alone to grow authentic with love and joy. No gate keepers, no taste makers!!! Just music and groove!!!! https://t.co/GAE8olkfME — Don Billiato (@casspernyovest) January 25, 2022 Last year. amapiano sounds recieved 1.6 billion views on social media platform TikTok and has proved its staying power.