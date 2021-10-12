Cassper Nyovest says dad convinced him to call off boxing match with AKA

The ongoing saga around Cassper Nyovest’s proposed boxing match continued as he revealed that his dad was part of the reason it didn’t move forward with AKA. The “Siyathandana” rapper seems to be adamant about about making his celebrity boxing match a reality and confirmed that it had been moved to April 2022 after things didn’t pan out between him and Prince Kaybee.

Another user enquired as to why it had taken so long for the boxing match to materialise since it was initially supposed to happen with AKA and then the “Charlotte” hitmaker. yoh it's hot mos out here why are so big on the mouth but actions dololo I think these other artists are scared or you aka what happened to him his old news now it's prince kaybee. Bro I think you should save you energy for the music because they wasting your time 🔥🔥🤪 — Castro_fidel (@Castro_fidel47) October 10, 2021 Responding to this, Cassper said that his dad asked him to stop being persistent with AKA about making the boxing match happened and said: “When I really wanted to fight AKA he kept running and making excuses. “Then the unfortunate happened and it’s just not a good look to fight him now.

“My dad called me and asked me to let that one go, for him. It’s not the same. I wanted the arrogant shit-talking AKA like I want Kaybee.” When I really wanted to fight Aka he kept running & making excuses. Then the unfortunate happened & its just not a good look to fight him now. My dad called me and asked me to let that one go, for him. It's not the same. I wanted the arrogant shit talking Aka like I want Kaybee. https://t.co/gWzVT7cqYV — Don Billiato (@casspernyovest) October 10, 2021 Last week, the hip hop heavyweight recounted a brawl in 2015 between himself and Supa Mega. This comes after the star was weighing in on Nota and Stogie T’s recent brawl, the rapper said he felt he made the right choice not to fight back after AKA allegedly slapped him.