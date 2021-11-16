Cassper Nyovest says he could give a R450K girlfriend allowance

Hip hop heavyweight Cassper Nyovest said that he would be willing to give his girlfriend R450 000 as a monthly allowance. The discussion of a girlfriend allowance was a hot trend on social media last week after media personality Boity Thulo said she would need a R450K girlfriend allowance.

Boity was a guest on Mihlali Ndamase’s YouTube show, “Cocktail Hour”, where the duo made cocktails and discussed life and relationships, among other topics. The topics came from questions asked by Mihlali and her guest. Boity asked the social media influencer if she ever received a girlfriend allowance, how much was it, and if she had not received an allowance before, how much would she want.

“Many moons ago, I once had a girlfriend allowance. It was cute. He used to give me R50K a month. “I was happy, but now your girl is expensive, you must give me R100K. In life, you must elevate. You must grow,” answered Mihlali. When asked the same question, Boity said: “Based on my needs and my comfort levels, what I do for myself, I would be really comfortable with R450K. I don’t think that’s a lot.

“That would make a difference in my life. If you are going to give something, it can’t be a piggy bank vibe. I already work hard”. Boity’s comments shocked social media users, and a debate about girlfriend allowances went on for hours. Now, responding to a fan who claimed Cassper would be able to meet the R450 000 girlfriend allowance, the rapper said although it might not be an easy task, he'd try to meet the expectation "for the right spec."