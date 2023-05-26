Independent Online
Friday, May 26, 2023

Cassper Nyovest says he is decided on album release date: ‘I just wanna share the music now cause it’s therapy for me’

Cassper Nyovest. Picture: Instagram

Published 1h ago

Two years on from the release of his last project, “Sweet And Short 2.0”, rapper Cassper Nyovest is finally gearing up for the release of a new project soon.

Following a bit of a social media hiatus, the 32 year old shared that his upcoming album was ready and that he’d made the best music of his career.

He even went so far as to describe it as “perfect”. Now, the “Siyathandana” hitmaker says he’s finally decided on a release date of the album.

“Decided on an album release date today,” he shared on Twitter. “We got 1 uncleared sample, might have to change the beat but yeah, I just wanna share the music now cause it’s therapy for me and I got a lot to talk about.

“Hope y’all dig it. Album title,date,cover and single soon.”

Nyovest’s long-time producer and musical director Alie Keys also chimed in to share his excitement at the upcoming release. “Cassper’s Album 😭🙌🏿🙌🏿😭📝🎻. Nhaaaaaa Bro !!! This ain’t you bro ! 🔥”

In April, Nyovest previewed a new song titled “Summer Rose” on Instagram. Nyovest invited fans into his studio session with Alie Keys as well as amapiano vocalist Nobantu Vilakazi for the unreleased song, which is presumably part of the upcoming album.

“Vibing out with Nobantu Vilakazi tonight, final touches on the album with Alie Keyz,” he shared.

After releasing several singles last year, Nyovest hasn’t released any new music all year.

Instead, he’s been promoting his prospective celebrity boxing exhibition with rapper Big Zulu.

Despite some hiccups and publicity stunts over the past few months, the fight is expected to be finalized soon.

