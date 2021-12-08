Cassper Nyovest says he will never be a guest on MacG’s podcast

Hip hop heavyweight Cassper Nyovest has said that he has no desire to go on the Podcast and Chill show as a guest. He also alluded to being asked multiple times but declined.

It started when a Twitter user asked him if they would ever see him on the show. “Are we likely to see you in Podcast and Chill with MacG?” asked the tweep. “Never!” said the rapper. NEVER! https://t.co/RePorNsTJ9 — Don Billiato (@casspernyovest) December 5, 2021 One tweep hit back and said that the podcast did not want him.

“Well, they tried since they started and I always decline. So I don't know what you're talking about,” he replied. Well, they tried since the started and I always decline. So I don't know what you're talking about. — Don Billiato (@casspernyovest) December 5, 2021 Cassper’s response comes as no surprise when the number of times MacG and his podcast co-hosts have made headlines for all the wrong reasons. Just this week MacG defended his podcast.

With widespread backlash directed towards him after he hosted a loose-lipped Molemo “Jub Jub” Maarohanye in a controversial episode of his podcast last week, the podcaster responded on Sunday on Twitter by claiming, “men lie, women lie, but numbers don’t”. He attached a picture of the YouTube views from his interview with Jub Jub. MacG's tweet appears to be in response to Amanda du Pont’s claims that Jub Jub raped her repeatedly over the course of their two-year relationship.