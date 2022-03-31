Cassper Nyovest says he wouldn’t mind fighting Davido or Burna Boy after NaakMusiq

Ahead of next weekend’s eagerly anticipated Celeb City Boxing Exhibition between Cassper Nyovest and NaakMusiq, the two artists fielded questions from the media at Sandton's The Venue GreenPark on Wednesday. While there were the usual AKA and Prince Kaybee jabs from Cassper, one of the more interesting things that came out of the presser was his openness to take his concept abroad.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Refiloe Phoolo 🇿![CDATA[]]>🇦 (@casspernyovest) In response to a question about the future of the concept and if he’d fight a Nigerian artist, Cassper started off by saying he didn't have issues with any Nigerian artists. He went on to add that he’d seen that Davido had been training and if he did get in the ring with the “Fall” hitmaker, he’d “Whoop his ass too”. He also said he wouldn’t mind getting in the ring with Burna Boy if the opportunity presented itself.

“We definitely want to take it that far. Because they’re the only ones who can fill up the O2 in London, right? So we could use their numbers for boxing day.” Cassper went on to joke that this would be the only way South Africa could beat Nigeria seeing as the Bafana Bafana had a long history of losing to them. “BIGGEST WEEKEND OF THE YEAR!!! WILL YOU BE THERE??? SUN CITY NEXT WEEK!!! LINE UP TOO CRAZY!!! #CELEBCITY https://t.co/SDalAjm9Nm”.

BIGGEST WEEKEND OF THE YEAR!!! WILL YOU BE THERE??? SUN CITY NEXT WEEK!!! LINE UP TOO CRAZY!!! #CELEBCITY pic.twitter.com/SDalAjm9Nm — Don Billiato (@casspernyovest) March 30, 2022 With AKA tuned in to SlikourOnLife's live stream of the event, Cassper continually took jabs at him: “My dream fight? Definitely number one is AKA, but he's gonna run … Kiernan was going to be a very easy fight. I mean, c’mon. So with Naak he actually has a reputation of being a tough guy.” The Celeb City Boxing Exhibition is not only a one-night fight but a weekend experience with parties and musical performances from April 8 – 10. Celeb City announced an entertainment line-up yesterday that includes the likes of Nasty C, Blxckie, DJ Sumbody, DJ Zinhle, Uncle Waffles, Big Zulu, Zakes Bantwini, Young Stunna and Daliwonga.

