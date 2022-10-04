Cassper Nyovest says he’d fight Burna Boy after Priddy Ugly beatdown

Cassper Nyovest is eager to find an opponent for his next Celeb City boxing exhibition following his first-round knockout of rapper Priddy Ugly on Saturday at the Sun Arena in Pretoria. Immediately after the fight, Nyovest called out AKA, Big Zulu and demanded that Naak Musiq return to the ring for a rematch.

In an interview with eNCA last week he explained, “I definitely want to fight AKA, that’s the fight that I want. So until he grows the guts to do it I’m gonna be fighting everyone else.” So who’s everyone else? Well, that list apparently includes the Nigerian Afrobeats star Burna Boy, who recently visited South Africa for a performance at the DStv Delicious International Food and Music Festival. “I don’t Think Burna Boy even has time to think of getting in the ring,” Nyovest said when someone suggested that he’d be an appropriate opponent.

“Dude’s music career is escalating by the day and he is untouchable right now. If he ever wanted to go in the ring doe and give the fans another type of show, I would take the fight.” I don’t Think Burna Boy even has time to think of getting in the ring. Dude’s music career is escalating by the day and he is untouchable right now. If he ever wanted to go in the ring doe and give the fans another type of show, I would take the fight. https://t.co/u0bNp6BA99 — Don Billiato (@casspernyovest) October 2, 2022 Later, when someone asked him when he’d be fighting AKA, Nyovest once again added fuel to that potential fight: “The only person who can make that fight happen is Aka. “I don’t see him doing that, though cause he knows it’ll be a long night for him. The more he sees me fight the more fear he will build. Shoulda taken the 1st offer. Whenever he ready doe. I will gladly give him his ass whoppin.”

