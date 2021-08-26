Cassper Nyovest says he's not doing diss tracks anymore

Local rapper Cassper Nyovest said he’s not doing diss tracks anymore since he doesn’t get a bag from them. The “Destiny” rapper has his eyes on the prize when it comes to getting money and isn’t wasting his energy on making diss tracks to settle beef anymore.

Responded to a fan stating that his comeback to making hip hop music should be a diss track, he said: “I'm not doing diss tracks anymore. Nobody is worthy, I'm not messing up my money. “If u got a problem, let's turn it into entertainment. Twitter fights don't bring any money. “Diss tracks don't bring money. We grown, we feed families. Let's go to the ring. Make some money feel me?”

I'm not doing diss tracks anymore. Nobody is worthy, I'm not messing up my money. If u got a problem, let's turn it into entertainment. Twitter fights don't bring any money. Diss tracks don't bring money. We grown, we feed families. Let's go to the ring. Make some money feel me? https://t.co/d6RjrfGjPo — Don Billiato (@casspernyovest) August 25, 2021 The “Siyathandana” hitmaker was initially set to take the ring with his arch-rival AKA but due to everything that happened with the death of the “Fela of Versace” rapper's fiance, it got called off. Prince Kaybee was the next candidate for the boxing match since the two artists have been in an ongoing twar. However, the match was called off after Cassper said he wasn't willing to meet Prince Kaybee's “delusional” conditions to participate in the boxing match and asked his fans to suggest a new opponent.