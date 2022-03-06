Cassper Nyovest says it’s getting more difficult to mourn Riky Rick

Hip hop heavyweight Cassper Nyovest has expressed how he is struggling to deal with the death of his friend, fellow hip hop star Riky Rick. Taking to Instagram on Thursday, Cassper recalled the last conversation he had with the rapper.

Story continues below Advertisment

“Your last words to me on January 9 were: 'Don't worry Boizen, you gone be ayt. Hold it down Boyz! Im out!.' I don't know if we'll be ayt Riky. The load is sooo heavy. “All these pictures and memories are f**king me up cause I thought we had a chance to create more in good time. “Every morning is harder than the last. There's so much I wanted to tell you, I don't know if it means anything now. I am going to miss you ma dawg.” he wrote.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Refiloe Phoolo 🇿🇦 (@casspernyovest) On Wednesday, the rapper took to his Instagram stories, saying he was struggling to come to terms with Ricky's death. “I've experienced a lot of kindness and love this week, I appreciate every message and every gesture as I am clearly not OK. “I've cried and cried but I am yet to come to terms with this. I have to say this though, it's all in God's hands and all shall be well with our shoulds. God moves.”

Story continues below Advertisment

Riky Rick died last week Wednesday at the age of 34 after taking his own life. His funeral took place at a private ceremony in Johannesburg this week. Local R&B singer Lloyiso also performed during the funeral paying tribute with his renditions of “Let It Rain” by Micheal W. Smith and “Lay Me Down” by Sam Smith.