Cassper Nyovest says SA has a culture of destroying instead of preserving

Local rapper Cassper Nyovest weighed in on the debate regarding Zahara not getting enough recognition. The “Ndiza” songstress has been a hot topic when her first album was finally made available on streaming platforms and the release of her new album “Nqaba Yam”.

Twitter user @Solphendukaa sparked a heated debate when they stated that Zahara isn’t being recognised enough in the country and said: “Zahara is not celebrated enough. “Her numbers are insane. I’m tweeting from her house and she has awards all over the house. Platinum on platinum on platinum.” South Africa doesn't have a culture of preserving, we have a culture of destroying. All that is good, must perish. We love to replace , not to embrace. https://t.co/gsS5SfKOz2 — Don Billiato (@casspernyovest) August 18, 2021 The “Destiny” rapper weighed in on the matter and said: “South Africa doesn’t have a culture of preserving, we have a culture of destroying. All that is good, must perish. We love to replace, not to embrace.”

The singer seemed to share the sentiments of that user regarding the lack of being celebrated and said: “Jay Z said it best: ’numbers don’t lie, check the scoreboard’”. Jay Z said it best: “numbers don’t lie, check the scoreboard” https://t.co/LoRuBRs4Nw — ZAHARA (@ZaharaSA) August 18, 2021 Recently, Cassper made it clear that he is not involved in the ongoing drama regarding ownership of “The Braai Show”. When asked online by a Twitter user on Tuesday about the ongoing drama, Cassper said that whether or not AKA gets his 50% ownership and executive producer credit, it would still air.

And that there would be noise about him hosting for a couple of weeks, then it would blow over. When one fan joked about being his lawyer if he gets sued, the “Destiny” rapper said: “I don't need a lawyer. I am in no way attached to anything here. “I got paid for a service. I delivered a service and I damn well enjoyed shooting #TheBraaiShowWithCass.