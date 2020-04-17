EntertainmentCelebrity NewsLocal
Cassper Nyovest. Picture: Instagram
Cassper Nyovest. Picture: Instagram

Cassper Nyovest schools young rappers following his twar with Emtee

By Liam Karabo Joyce Time of article published 56m ago

Share this article:

Rapper Cassper Nyovest has decided to share some pearls of wisdom after his Twitter exchange with fellow rappers, Nasty C and Emtee. 

It all started when Cassper got involved in a debate about which South African rapper should battle the other live on Instagram. 

He said: "I performed for 4 hours at Fill Up Fnb stadium. That's a solid catalog. Nobody would dare try it. Nobody should dare try it."

Nasty C responded to Cassper saying that the "Monate Mpolaye" hitmaker was not untouchable. 
Their exchange continued until it was time for Cassper vs Emtee. 

Emtee asked Cassper when is he going to learn to celebrate others and why must you make everything about himself. 

The two exchanged some strong words until Cassper decided to share some advice, but not before letting everyone know that he once tried to help Emtee. 

He said, "Emtee I tried to mend our situation, I booked you in December cause I love you as a brother, I called you for weeks to get into (a) studio and you said cool, then you threw all of it in my face cause your friends don't like me. Then you disrespect me again on twitter for likes."
The "Move For Me" hitmaker then went on to say that young rappers should not burn their bridges for likes and retweets.
Cassper Nyovest

Share this article:

Related Articles