Cassper Nyovest schools young rappers following his twar with Emtee

It all started when Cassper got involved in a debate about which South African rapper should battle the other live on Instagram.

He said: "I performed for 4 hours at Fill Up Fnb stadium. That's a solid catalog. Nobody would dare try it. Nobody should dare try it."

Nasty C responded to Cassper saying that the "Monate Mpolaye" hitmaker was not untouchable. Rapper Cassper Nyovest has decided to share some pearls of wisdom after his Twitter exchange with fellow rappers, Nasty C and Emtee.

Lol ay bro you been on your shit we can’t lie or deny but we talking catalogue here. niggas got hits bro you’re not untouchable https://t.co/D0sLAeXNeR — ZULU MAN WITH SOME POWER (@Nasty_CSA) April 16, 2020





Emtee asked Cassper when is he going to learn to celebrate others and why must you make everything about himself.





The two exchanged some strong words until Cassper decided to share some advice, but not before letting everyone know that he once tried to help Emtee.





Emtee I tried to mend our situation, i booked you in December cause I love you as a brother , I called you for weeks to get into studio and you said cool, then you threw all of it in my face cause your friends don't like me. Then you disrespect me again on twitter for likes. Broo https://t.co/Dxz7UnEjSA — R.M Phoolo (@casspernyovest) April 17, 2020 He said, "Emtee I tried to mend our situation, I booked you in December cause I love you as a brother, I called you for weeks to get into (a) studio and you said cool, then you threw all of it in my face cause your friends don't like me. Then you disrespect me again on twitter for likes."

Just a young word for upcoming rappers and producers ryt now. Now is not the time to talk recklessly. You have your whole career ahead of you and someday you might need someone so, don't burn bridges for likes and RTs. Just a lil word. Take it, don't take it, it's up to you. — R.M Phoolo (@casspernyovest) April 17, 2020

Their exchange continued until it was time for Cassper vs Emtee.The "Move For Me" hitmaker then went on to say that young rappers should not burn their bridges for likes and retweets.