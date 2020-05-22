Cassper Nyovest seemingly takes aim at Riky Rick for defending AKA

Share this article: Share Tweet Share Share Share Email Share

Rapper Cassper Nyovest seems to have taken aim at fellow rapper Riky Rick for what he calls was defending AKA. This week Riky Rick weighed in on the twar between AKA and Sizwe Dhlomo and that saw Sizwe threaten to hit AKA. During an Instagram Live chat with fellow rapper, Da L.E.S earlier this week, Riky made known his feelings about Sizwe and AKA's war of words. Speaking about Sizwe commenting about the Reebok deal, the "Boss Zonke" hitmaker said: "For Siz to really get involved on that level, it's like my n*gga. I see you you're a commentator...but you make your money somewhere else, you don't make your money in rap. Stop coming for the rappers, if you love this culture build the culture." He continued: "Don't come for n*ggas...Don't try and make n*ggas look weak or lesser than you because they're all still trying to figure it out like you."

He has also commented about the ongoing feud between AKA and Cassper and Cassper was not having any of it.

In a Twitter thread, Riky explained that their ongoing twars are "draining the life out of the (rap/hip hop) culture".

The "Sidlukotini" hitmaker said that he did not approve of Supa Mega taking digs at Mufasa because even though they have not been on the best terms, Riky still has love for Cassper, his family and his team. Riky said he gains no joy from watching anyone attacking the "Move For Me" rapper.

Riky went on further to explain that he is not taking sides but rather wanted to see everyone win, create a legacy and find the right formula for success.

However, Cassper was not buying anything Riky said and shot back at him on Twitter going as far as to swear at him.

"Yall n*ggas can talk when things are bad for AKA and its time to defend him. Where were y'all when AKA was swearing my parents on the TL? You were all on mute!!! Y'all can all f*kof actually!!! All of you!!!!", he tweeted in response.

Yall niggas can talk when things are bad for Aka and its time to defend him. Where were yall when Aka was swearing my parents on the TL? You were all on mute!!! Yall can all fokof actually!!! All of you!!!! — R.M Phoolo (@casspernyovest) May 20, 2020

He added that he was not afraid of anything when he had God by his side.

"I'm from Montshiwa in Dithobane. I'm not afraid of anything that is not my God. You are weak. I do my thing and I do it very well", he said.

Aowa!!!!! Motho a ka ota ke lona!!! Industry ena e tletse metlholo and ha o ka didimala ba nagana gore wa ba tshaba or o sematla!!!! Nna geh !!!! Ke ngwana wa ko Montshiwa ko Dithobane!!! Ha ke tshabe sepe se eseng modimo waka!!! Swaak lona!!!! Ke etsa ntho yaka e feletse!!! — R.M Phoolo (@casspernyovest) May 20, 2020

Mufasa went on to further say that he stopped being the bigger person when Supa Mega swore at his parents.

“I couldn't respond then because I was in the middle of signing a big deal as always. Y'all can talk all you want, it wasn't your parents who were disrespected on the timeline! It was mine! I want all the smoke!”

This bigger person chat ended when that junkie swore at my Mom and Dad. Couldn't respond then cos I was in the middle of signing a big deal as always. Yall can talk all you want, it wasnt your parents who were disrespected on the timeline!!! It was mine!!! I want all the smoke!!! — R.M Phoolo (@casspernyovest) May 20, 2020

Some are saying that AKA has been picking fights with both Cassper and Sizwe these past few days because he was releasing new music and was therefore using this as a way to promote his new work.