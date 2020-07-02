EntertainmentCelebrity NewsLocal
Cassper Nyovest sends his prayers as the coronavirus pandemic worsens

Rapper Cassper Nyovest, took to Twitter to send a message of hope and prayers to all entertainers in the country. 

He also advised them to "cut down" where necessary and not to worry about "what people think".

The recent tweet read: "Sending prayers to all the entertainers during this tough time. I know the finances are starting to look very tricky. Don't be afraid to cut down, now is not the time for Abantu bazo thini or what will people think. Sort out what is most important & cut the rest. We will be back!".

As the days go by many South Africans, entertainers or not are worried about their financial situation due to the global pandemic. 

The economy is at an all time low and people are losing their jobs or taking pay cuts. Businesses are also shutting down. 

And since live concerts are still not permitted, entertainers are feeling the pinch of the pandemic.

Here are a few mentions of what Cassper's fans had to say: 

