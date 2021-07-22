Cassper Nyovest set to add TV host to his CV

Hip hop heavyweight star, Cassper Nyovest is expanding his career horizons. Known for spitting iconic bars in his music, the star is now steering his career in a different direction with his first television hosting gig.

The rapper announced the news on social media this week ahead of him shooting his first episode. “Starting my first TV show tomorrow as a presenter. It'll be airing on SABC in a few months. “Very interesting job that I took actually, very nervous but I have to kill it. It's gonna open up mad doors.” he wrote.

Prepping. Starting my first TV show tomorrow as a presenter. It'll be airing on Sabc in a few months. Very interesting job that I took actually, very nervous but I have to kill. It's gonna open up mad doors. https://t.co/sPaszL94sV — Don Billiato (@casspernyovest) July 19, 2021 In a series of videos, Cassper revealed that he was hosting a show that people were familiar with. “The show is not new but I’m the new presenter. Since there’s no shows, we have to take other types of shows so it’s my new job, first time presenting. “I'm very nervous but I’m very keen to learn and explore and also connect with the market,” he said.

“It’s never too late to start learning, it’s never too late to take challenges. Can’t wait for you guys to see this TV show,” he added. I'm coming for everything!!!! You are now watching a master at work!!!! #RF990 pic.twitter.com/VA3A3OF2nW — Don Billiato (@casspernyovest) July 20, 2021 Had a great day. #RF990 pic.twitter.com/5QyWWtfQJR — Don Billiato (@casspernyovest) July 21, 2021 This week the “Move For Me” hitmaker took to social media to respond to a host of friends and fans who’ve been asking him how he manages to turn negative energy into success and is able to push his products with so much confidence and hype. Without any hesitation, the rapper said that, over the years, he has noticed that people don’t really know what they want and they would rather follow a trend than be a trendsetter.